ABC Supply Co., Inc. to Acquire Standalone Wallboard Divisions of US LBM

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABC Supply Co., Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the standalone wallboard divisions of US LBM: Feldman Lumber, Richardson Gypsum, Rosen Materials, Wallboard Supply Company and Coastal Roofing Supply. ABC Supply is a leading distributor of exterior building products, and its subsidiary L&W Supply distributes interior building products, used by residential and commercial specialty contractors.

Keith Rozolis, ABC Supply’s president & CEO, shared, “We look forward to welcoming the associates into the ABC Supply family and are confident our shared commitment to delivering world-class service will benefit all our customers.” The stock transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and is expected to close in the second quarter.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has nearly 900 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com.

About L&W Supply

Since 1971, L&W Supply has been recognized as a world-class interior products company and is one of the nation’s largest distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, steel studs, joint treatment, insulation, fasteners and related building products. L&W Supply was acquired by ABC Supply in November 2016. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, L&W Supply operates over 200 branches in 40 states. More information about L&W Supply is available online at www.lwsupply.com.