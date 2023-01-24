Technip Energies Awarded Contract to Upgrade Aramco’s Sulfur Recovery Facilities at Riyadh Refinery

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) – as part of its long-term agreement with Aramco – has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh Refinery.

This contract covers the implementation of three new tail gas treatment (TGT) units, improving the performance of the existing three sulfur recovery units (SRU) to comply with more stringent regulations for sulfur dioxide emissions, with recovery efficiency at more than 99.9%.

The project will be executed locally, leveraging Saudi economic resources and infrastructure.

The existing sulfur recovery units in the Riyadh refinery were designed and built by Technip Energies in the early 2000s.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals & Circularity of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to be entrusted by Aramco to work on the upgrading program of their refinery in Riyadh. By leveraging our long-standing relationship, which has been in place since the mid-1990s, we are committed to make this project another success, while utilizing local resources and supply chain.”

Note: this award is included in the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene, as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

