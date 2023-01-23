KBRA Releases Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 20, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A. The Outlook is Stable.

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA on the TBTA’s outstanding General Revenue Bonds and the long-term rating of AA- on the Subordinate Revenue Bonds. The Outlook on the outstanding bonds is Stable.

