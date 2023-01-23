KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Neighborly Issuer LLC Series 2023-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three note classes of Neighborly Issuer LLC Series 2023-1, (the “Issuer”) a whole business securitization.

Neighborly 2023-1 represents Neighborly Issuer LLC’s (Neighborly or the Company) third securitization from its master trust, of which approximately $1.3 billion is currently outstanding. The outstanding prior Series, Series 2021-1 and Series 2022-1, and Series 2023-1 share in the same collateral pool. The Issuer is expected to issue three classes of notes totaling up to $408 million (the Series 2023-1 Notes, and together with the Issuer’s Series 2021-1 Notes and Series 2022-1, the Notes). KBRA re-analyzed the prior Series in conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2023-1, and anticipates affirming all of the outstanding ratings on or shortly after the Series 2023-1 closing date.

Founded in 1981, Neighborly is one of the largest providers and franchisors of do-it-for-me (“DIFM”) household services in the United States. The transaction collateral includes existing and future domestic franchise agreements and development agreements, international and domestic license agreements, royalties on company-operated locations, third party vendor rebates and product margin, other franchise fees and intellectual property. The proceeds from the offered Notes will be used to fund various transaction accounts, pay certain transaction fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes, including for distributions to parent entities of Neighborly for the purposes of repaying indebtedness.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

