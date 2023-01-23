Airspan Networks Selects Federated Wireless Automated Frequency Coordination Service For Its Wi-Fi 6E Offering

BOCA RATON, Fla. & ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S.-based provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for mobile and fixed wireless network operators, has today announced its selection of Federated Wireless, private wireless and shared spectrum leader, as Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) service provider for Airspan’s new Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 6-series line of products: A6, C6x and B6x.

AFC forms a critical component of the new Wi-Fi 6E ecosystem, particularly for the outdoor, standard-power access point segment that Airspan’s 6-series addresses. AFC shields incumbent 6 GHz operations from RF interference by checking a database of registered users to ensure that new wireless devices do not impact existing users. By using the AFC service, Wi-Fi 6E access points are permitted to transmit high power levels, referred to as “standard power,” thereby covering more area and affording FWA network providers greater performance and efficiency.

Airspan will test and fully integrate Federated Wireless’ AFC into the Airspan 6 series product line. This will enable a fully automated and zero-touch process to deploy these new, higher power radios in the Wi-Fi 6E spectrum, simplifying the deployment process for network providers. The new Airspan 6-series line of products together with AFC change the game for the FWA market. 6 Gbps aggregated speeds, interference cancelation with noise immunity, auto channel/auto power/rate adaptation and GPS Auto Synch to support adjacent and overlapping channels are a few of the best-in-class features that combine to realize the A6, C6x, and B6x mission of providing cost-effective “wireless-fiber” solutions.

“Our relationship with Federated Wireless has advanced CBRS SAS service innovation,” said Henrik Smith-Petersen, chief sales & marketing officer at Airspan. “The Federated Wireless AFC service is best-of-breed in the market; for us it was a natural step to partner with them again. Our new 6-series product line is fully integrated with Federated Wireless’ AFC which further simplifies and accelerates deployment of FWA services in the new Wi-Fi 6E spectrum.”

Federated Wireless has been conditionally approved as an AFC system operator by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Their history of providing a leading Spectrum Access System (SAS) for CBRS mid-band clients enabled this natural extension into 6 GHz spectrum management.

“The AFC service ecosystem and marketplace is expanding at a rapid pace, and we are thrilled to be at the nexus of that evolution with market leaders like Airspan,” said Chris Swan, chief commercial officer for Federated Wireless. “The integration of our AFC with Airspan’s 6-series offers fast and easy deployment of high power, high-performance wireless systems from pioneers and leaders in the wireless industry.”

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 100 solution and edge partners, all dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services and private wireless. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning telecommunications, government, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from Private Wireless and Industrial IoT to network densification and mobile offload. For more information, visit: federatedwireless.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, or our blog.