OneStream and PwC France Announce Partnership to Help Organizations Conquer Complexity and Drive Finance Transformation in France and across EMEA

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, and PwC France announced today they have entered into a strategic alliance for the French market. The partnership will leverage PwC’s expertise as a leading business and technology consulting services provider and OneStream’s unified and cloud-based CPM software to support activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration.

“France is an important market for OneStream, and we are excited to welcome PwC France to our partner ecosystem,” said Matt Rodgers, Senior Vice President and EMEA Managing Director at OneStream. “We look forward to working with PwC to help organizations in France and across the EMEA region conquer complexity and transform their finance processes by leveraging our Intelligent Finance platform to replace multiple legacy applications, as well as point solutions and spreadsheets.”

As part of the partnership, PwC France will further develop its OneStream implementation practice and leverage the PwC network to serve joint customers in France and across the EMEA region. PwC France will also apply its industry and domain expertise to create compelling industry-specific solutions with OneStream for clients across the market.

“We are delighted to sign this partnership with OneStream to extend our EPM and CPM practices. Our knowledge of business and industry requirements combined with OneStream’s unified platform will help our customers to continue their transformation journey,” said José Baghdad, Partner of PwC France and Maghreb.

“We are thrilled about our alliance with PwC France, specifically due to the domain expertise and best practices this will bring to OneStream customers in this important market,” said Eric Vidal, Regional Director Sales EMEA at OneStream Software. “This partnership will enable OneStream to extend its delivery capabilities in EMEA and supports our mission of delivering 100% customer success worldwide.”

For more information on the PwC France-OneStream alliance, visit: www.onestreamsoftware.com/about/onestream-partners.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

About PwC France and Maghreb

In France and Maghreb, PwC provides consulting and audit services as well as tax and legal expertise to organisations of all sizes across all business sectors. With more than 6,000 employees, our multi-disciplinary teams pool their expertise within an international network of more than 328,000 people in 152 countries.

PwC France and Maghreb’s strategic ambition is to lead the way in building trust and delivering lasting transformation for companies, in line with the PwC global strategy, The New Equation.

For more information, visit www.pwc.fr