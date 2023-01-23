Ryan Announces Partnership with Miami Dolphins

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced it is now a Proud Partner of the Miami Dolphins. Ryan and the Miami Dolphins will work together on a number of community-focused initiatives, including food relief donations that will directly benefit the South Florida community.

“We are honored to partner with the Miami Dolphins organization to provide impactful service to the local community and important business development opportunities to our clients in South Florida,” said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. “Ryan is proud to work alongside the Dolphins and looks forward to supporting the team throughout football season and beyond.”

“We look forward to partnering with Ryan as we continue to explore unique opportunities that build our mutual commitment towards the South Florida fanbase and community,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Clements.

As part of Ryan and the Dolphins’ commitment to community service, both organizations partner on several outreach projects throughout the year. In 2022, Ryan partnered with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and World Central Kitchen to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Fort Myers, which included serving more than 3,000 meals per day and distributing supplies and toiletries to those impacted by the hurricane. Ryan donated more than $20,000 worth of supplies to local families and provided staff volunteers to support the distributions.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.