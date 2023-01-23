AM Best to Sponsor ACLI-SOA’s ReFocus 2023 Conference

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best is sponsoring the ReFocus 2023 conference, an annual insurance industry event co-hosted by the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and the Society of Actuaries (SOA) in Las Vegas, NV.

ReFocus 2023 will take place Feb. 26–March 1, 2023, at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The event features senior-level life insurance and reinsurance executives with sessions that look at leading issues in the industry, including distribution, new technologies and consolidation. AM Best is a gold-level sponsor of the networking breakfast on Monday, Feb. 27. For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.refocusconference.com/.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.

