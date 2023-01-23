Colibri Real Estate Teams Up with Sketchy to Improve Learning Retention and Exam Pass Rates

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colibri Real Estate, a leading provider of real estate learning solutions nationwide, today announced its partnership with visual learning platform Sketchy to improve learning retention and exam pass rates for real estate students.

“Our vision is to become the most admired professional learning company in the world, which means we are always on the lookout for partnerships focused on higher student engagement and improved learning outcomes,” said Jennifer Dixson Hoff, President of Colibri Real Estate. “Sketchy has an impressive process to leverage visual storytelling to help people learn more effectively. Our focus on preparing students to pass the exam the first time makes Sketchy and their learning philosophy a perfect partner for aspiring real estate professionals.”

As part of the partnership, Sketchy has developed a library of learning modules for Colibri Real Estate pre-licensing packages, including Ultimate Learning and Exam Preparation Plus. Sketchy’s animated videos are focused on subject matter likely to be included in pre-licensing exams nationwide. Sample real estate topics include contract formation, an introduction to easements and percentage problems and points.

“Colibri Real Estate already knows what it takes to prepare students to start and manage their careers in the profession, and our partnership will serve to deepen their commitment to the latest and most efficient learning methodologies available,” said Andrew Berg, MD, Cofounder & Chief Content Officer at Sketchy. “Our content is rooted in learning science and is created with an approachable style to help students utilize a better way to manage the avalanche of information they have to retain.”

Currently, several new videos are available to Colibri Real Estate students with many more rolling out over the coming year.

For more information on the partnership, visit

https://www.colibrirealestate.com/real-estate/license/

ABOUT COLIBRI REAL ESTATE

Colibri Real Estate empowers aspiring and seasoned real estate professionals to start or advance their career through unmatched learning solutions. Colibri Real Estate is part of the Colibri Group, an education company composed of elite brands that provide learning solutions to licensed professionals. For more information, visit https://www.colibrirealestate.com.

ABOUT SKETCHY

Sketchy is a team of students, doctors, educators, technologists, and artists dedicated to transforming the way students and professionals learn. Learn more at https://www.sketchy.com.