Ed Freedman and Stable Road Foundation Diversify Partnership With Imua Family Services to Support Local Kids

As the new year begins, philanthropist Ed Freedman and his charitable Stable Road Foundation are broadening their longstanding relationship with Imua Family Services, one of Hawaii's leading nonprofit organizations, to ensure that children across the islands have happy and healthy futures.

In addition to hosting special events for Imua kids and their families at his beachside property, Freedman has pledged $50,000 to support construction of Imua’s new preschool, which will be known as the Imua Family Discovery Garden. Stable Road Foundation will also be supporting Imua Family Services with a number of other campaigns throughout the year.

“This is personal for me,” says Freedman. “As the father of a daughter with Williams Syndrome, I know how important it is for all children to have opportunities to laugh, play, and feel included in group activities. I’ve loved working with Imua for years because we both believe in creating spaces for kids to thrive and discover their full potential. I feel a deep connection to this community and it’s an honor to give back however I can.”

Founded on Maui in 1947 to assist children and adults living with polio, Imua Family Services has significantly expanded in the decades since. The organization now operates facilities on Maui, Molokai, and Lanai, from which it offers a wide range of services including schooling, healthcare, and early childhood interventions.

“Imua Family Services is more than grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Stable Road Foundation. The support helps us to fulfill our mission and purpose on Maui, Molokai, and Lanai to empower children and their families to reach their full potential. Together with this support we are able to further our work with the most vulnerable children and families who are in crisis,” says Dean Wong, executive director at Imua Family Services. “As a leading nonprofit agency for early childhood development, it can be difficult to find resources and support in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. This is all the more reason why the support of Ed Freedman is more than a contribution to our agency—it’s a contribution to our community.”

To join Ed Freedman and Stable Road Foundation in supporting the children and families of Imua, please visit https://imuagarden.org/a-million-dreams.