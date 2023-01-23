CAES to Provide Northrop Grumman M-Code GPS Antennas for Precision Guidance Kits

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, announced today it has been awarded a contract valued at more than $24 million from Northrop Grumman to provide M-Code GPS antennas to support Precision Guidance Kits (PGK).

CAES has provided guidance antennas to the U.S. military for decades. M-Code GPS antennas help improve security and anti-jamming of military navigation. Implementing this technology will make PGK one of the largest programs within the U.S. DOD integrating this critical capability.

“Our advanced capabilities in antenna design and manufacturing are a natural fit in supporting these advanced munitions,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO, CAES. “We’re proud to support Northrop Grumman on the PGK program to bring accurate, reliable and affordable precision fires to the Army.”

PGK transforms conventional artillery projectiles into GPS-guided precision weapons used to engage critical targets while limiting collateral damage risk. The contract calls for CAES to deliver 80,000 antennas over the next three years to support Northrop Grumman’s PGK production for the U.S. Army.

“PGK’s precision provides a critical capability to artillery units, enabling forces to rapidly achieve mission success while also reducing the number of rounds required to defeat targets,” said Dave Fine, vice president for armament systems, Northrop Grumman.

With extensive antenna and electronic warfare design expertise, CAES manufactures a wide variety of innovative antennas and antenna subsystems. For more information on CAES antennas as well as other electronic warfare offerings, please visit www.caes.com/ew.

