The Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital selects Cubresa’s BrainPET Insert System to support brain research studies

The Martinos Center has selected Cubresa's investigational BrainPET System to add to their suite of imaging tools.

The Cubresa BrainPET Insert System will benefit the research efforts of ongoing projects focused on several neurological disorders and related topics including, anxiety disorders, autism spectrum disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, HIV/AIDS and mental health, schizophrenia, substance use, traumatic events, as well as neurological diseases and basic neuroscience.

“Simultaneous acquisition of magnetic resonance (MR) and positron emission tomography (PET) images can provide unparalleled insights into the brain,” said Dr. Ciprian Catana, Director of Integrated MR-PET Imaging at the MGH Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging and Associate Professor in Radiology at Harvard Medical School. “We expect this unique MR-compatible head-only PET insert to advance a range of ongoing studies of neurological disorders, for example, while fostering opportunities for new projects and collaborations.”

“Dr. Catana and his colleagues are world leaders in integrated PET/MRI research”, said Dr. James Schellenberg, Cubresa’s Founder and CEO. “We are extremely pleased to have them join our Foundational Client Program and have Cubresa’s BrainPET support their vast brain research activities. We look forward to working with them over the coming years.”

Cubresa’s Foundational Client Program is designed for world-leading, innovative brain research institutions who are seeking to enhance their brain-focused research activities with the addition of a novel BrainPET system, enabling simultaneous PET/MR imaging.

About the Cubresa BrainPET Insert System

BrainPET is an investigational PET insert dedicated to the human brain imaging marketplace. It is intended to retrofit into installed 1.5T, 3T and 7T MRI systems, and will be useful for those clinical sites that want the advantages of simultaneous PET/MR imaging. The Cubresa BrainPET Insert System is being developed for the evaluation of neurological diseases and disorders. BrainPET is an investigational device and is not available for commercial sale.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg, Canada, is a world leader in brain imaging and designs and develops preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products are being developed to enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level. www.cubresa.com