Morse Micro and Chicony Partner to Launch World’s First Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow IoT Security Cameras

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and leading electronics manufacturer Chicony Electronics have today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow™ IP cameras to market. A major breakthrough in IoT security, the collaboration will significantly improve the range and reliability of camera equipment through cutting-edge wireless technology.

By incorporating Wi-Fi HaLow into the designs, these best-in-class wireless cameras will deliver 10x farther reach than traditional Wi-Fi 6 cameras operating at 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Wi-Fi HaLow, based on the new IEEE 802.11ah standard, operates at frequencies below 1GHz, which allows for better Wi-Fi penetration through walls and other obstacles. Thanks to its ultra-low power consumption, this new technology will also enable battery-powered IP cameras to run for years. Wi-Fi HaLow cameras will also include state-of-the-art WPA3 security for peace of mind at every angle.

Leveraging FCC-certified reference designs, anchored by Morse Micro’s MM6108 microchip, Chicony’s Wi-Fi HaLow cameras come to market as a global first. They will support both indoor and outdoor environments, allowing users to monitor entire locations without the need for cabling or Wi-Fi extenders.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Chicony team to bring the first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow IoT security cameras to market. With its broad product offerings and global reach, Chicony is the perfect partner for this milestone agreement and will support Morse Micro in achieving scale for our Wi-Fi HaLow technology,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive officer at Morse Micro. “Chicony’s expertise and authority in the IoT security market are proven, and we are excited to have gained the team’s endorsement of Wi-Fi HaLow to enable greater reach and reliability for their products. Our collaboration with Chicony builds on the excitement and momentum of Wi-Fi HaLow across the globe as we expand our portfolio and accelerate the use of our technology across a range of applications.”

“For IoT environments, not all Wi-Fi is created equal. No other protocol comes close to meeting the unique requirements of power-sensitive wireless security cameras as effectively and efficiently as Wi-Fi HaLow,” said Mandy Tsai, General Manager of Chicony VIP BU. “By partnering with Morse Micro, we aim to scale the design and production of Wi-Fi HaLow connected cameras to meet growing global demand for robust, long-range connectivity. Next-generation Wi-Fi HaLow video cameras will reach farther with sub-GHz signals, operate longer on batteries and will be easier to deploy than existing cameras that connect in the crowded 2.4 GHz spectrum.”

About Chicony

Chicony was established in February 1983, and company headquarters are located in the Sanchong District of New Taipei City. Chicony is a listed company in Taiwan and the TWSE stock code is 2385. After 40 years of hard work and operation, the company has become a transnational enterprise of professional ODM/OEM manufacturer based in Thailand, Suzhou / Dongguan/ Chongqing in China and in the Czech Republic. The company also has branches in the US and Japan. Chicony’s business centers around the manufacture of computer peripheral products and video-image products. The four major product lines are input devices, portable keyboard modules, visual and image products as well as camera modules. Keyboards, Internet cameras and Notebook camera modules are our world-leading products. www.chicony.com

About Morse Micro

Founded in 2016, Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the UK, USA, China, Japan, Taiwan and India. With over AU $200M in capital raised to date, the company is the largest and best-funded Wi-Fi HaLow company in the world. Morse Micro is focused on developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and enabling next-generation connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). By changing the status quo of current Wi-Fi protocols Morse Micro is pushing the boundaries of our digital future, driving transformation and enhancing connectivity across the globe. Through its world-class team of Wi-Fi chip engineers, Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. For more information, visit: https://www.morsemicro.com/.