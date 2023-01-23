Perfect Corp. Partners with Valmont to Launch Brand-New Interactive AI-Powered Skin Analysis Experience

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider today announced the launch of a new experience set to revolutionize the shopping journeys for Valmont customers. In coordination with the launch of V-FIRM, a trio of expert treatments aimed at restoring the volume and firmness of the skin, Valmont consumers can now also experience a new online shopping journey that is both personalized and interactive.

Ultra-Precise Skin Analysis Measuring 5 Key Metrics

Perfect Corp.'s award-winning AI solution, combined with Valmont's scientific expertise, enables consumers in more than 50 countries to obtain a detailed skin analysis and a personalized beauty routine in seconds. The ultra-precise skin analysis experience uses the latest advancements in deep learning to offer visitors a highly-precise analysis, giving users a unique skin score across five distinct indicators: firmness, wrinkles, radiance, fatigue and hydration.

Delivering Personalized Skincare Routines through AI Technology

By analyzing the results of the skin scan with AI technology, the ultra-fast and reliable tool is able to recommend a personalized Valmont skincare routine to each shopper. The tailor-made skincare regimen composes products to target the unique issues identified, giving users a truly one-of-a-kind, personalized experience.

Meeting Consumer Demands by Creating Unique Experiences

“Consumers of luxury cosmetics are extremely savvy and demanding. The integration of this diagnostics offers them a mean to ensure consumers will buy the best solution for their specific needs when they buy online and moving forward assist our beauty advisors to be more effective in providing adequate recommendations. The professionalism and experience of Perfect Corp is a real asset for Valmont to demonstrate our clients the consistency of the superior experience of the brand, and importantly off line to online”, Fabienne Le Tadic, Valmont Group Chief Strategy Officer.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Valmont to power a holistic skincare shopping experience complete with dermatologist-verified skin analysis and highly-personalized product recommendation” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Our AI Skin Analysis solution allows brands to tap into market demand for unique online shopping journeys and offer high-touch digital experiences to their customers”.

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis, please visit: www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

To experience Valmont’s new AI Skin Analysis tool for yourself, please visit: www.lamaisonvalmont.com/eu/en/valmont-skin-diagnosis

About Valmont

Heir to the Swiss medical tradition, Valmont has been working its magic for almost 40 years and celebrates beauty through three prestigious brands:

✓ VALMONT: the unique know-how of cellular cosmetics drawn from the heart of Swiss nature, concentrated in highly effective anti-aging treatments

✓ L’ELIXIR DES GLACIERS: Swiss nature sublimated by science in exceptional treatments with ultimate sensoriality

✓ STORIE VENEZIANE BY VALMONT: the embodiment of creativity in unique olfactory collections

Valmont, which also offers a unique spa experience, is distributed in more than 50 countries in department stores, perfumeries, SPAs and prestigious hotels, as well as in exceptional boutiques: La Maison Valmont, and on the lamaisonvalmont.com website.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.