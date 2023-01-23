Leap to Success Awarded $300,000 Grant by the Stand Together Foundation to Support More Women Overcoming Homelessness, Domestic Violence and Trauma

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Diego-based nonprofit Leap to Success has been awarded a $300,000 grant by the Stand Together Foundation to provide transformative programs for women overcoming homelessness, domestic violence and trauma. Leap to Success was chosen to be part of the foundation’s Catalyst Impact Grant Program to break the cycle of poverty across the United States through innovative empowerment-based programming.

Founded in 2008, Leap to Success serves women rebuilding their lives by providing skills to develop the confidence to be financially, socially and emotionally secure. Their programs empower women with education and support to break generational cycles of violence, dysfunction and poverty by raising self-esteem, improving communication skills and job readiness. More than 2,500 women have been served over 15 years by the unique Leap to Success model.

Leap to Success is one of the first 25 nonprofits to be part of an initiative by Stand Together Foundation to cultivate the country’s most innovative organizations to create lasting change. The only organization in San Diego to receive the grant so far, Leap to Success will receive $300,000 over three years to help more women in San Diego and across the country benefit from their proven, highly effective programming.

“It is the ultimate recognition of Leap to Success to be selected by Stand Together Foundation for our empowerment approach that helps women transform their lives and believe in themselves,” said Dana Bristol-Smith, Executive Director of Leap to Success. “Because of this grant, we will help thousands more women across the country.”

Leap to Success offers workshops that are free and open to any woman who meets readiness requirements. Their programs serve as a bridge from crisis-oriented services to personal healing and stability through education and skill building. Currently, programs take place online.

Programs include:

Leap to Confidence ® – Designed for women overcoming major life challenges who are ready to build self-reliance and self-confidence, this six-week workshop series is devoted to growing self-esteem and communication skills to experience positive, lasting change in a supportive cohort.

® – Designed for women overcoming major life challenges who are ready to build self-reliance and self-confidence, this six-week workshop series is devoted to growing self-esteem and communication skills to experience positive, lasting change in a supportive cohort. Transformation Leadership™ – Offered once every two years, women who have completed Leap to Confidence® are invited to apply to be part of this specialized nine-month program to grow leadership, public speaking and advocacy skills. Participants have their own personal leadership coach and are part of a supportive circle of women who work, learn and grow together.

With this grant, Leap to Success will expand its services to reach more women across the country through a new Trainer Certification Program. Launched in 2022, the fee-for-service program trains other organizations to implement the licensed Leap to Confidence® program in their communities. New Leap to Confidence® cohorts are currently in place in Charlotte, NC and Nashville, TN, with the goal of expanding to 10 new areas in 2023.

About Leap to Success

Leap to Success educates and empowers women who are overcoming domestic violence, homelessness and other major life challenges to reach their greatest potential. Founded in 2008 by Dana Bristol-Smith, the organization has served more than 2,500 women with the education and tools to acknowledge their own value and personal power, transform adversity into strength and inspire others to do the same. Learn more at www.leaptosuccess.org.