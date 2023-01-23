Sakuu Selects Porsche Consulting for Design of Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Plants

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sakuu, pioneer of 3D printed Swift Print™ solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has selected Porsche Consulting (“Porsche Consulting, Inc.”), a subsidiary of the automotive manufacturer Porsche, to lead all aspects of design for its planned global gigafactories. The relationship will ensure that Sakuu has preeminent expertise secured for building state-of-the-art gigafactories to meet its 2030 annual energy output goal of 200GWh across its developing energy storage product line.

“We’re thrilled to become an integral part of Sakuu’s journey as it embarks on building gigafactories that break all norms in commercial-scale energy manufacturing,” said Gregor Harman, CEO of Porsche Consulting, North America. “Their seminal and scalable additive manufacturing approach can bring incredible innovation to major industries transitioning to new energy solutions— automotive and beyond.”

Porsche Consulting’s expertise in large-scale factory design, particularly in the automotive space, will enable Sakuu gigafactories that prioritize sustainable design, while maximizing manufacturing efficiencies that can be replicated efficiently across locations around the globe.

Sakuu’s first plant design will accommodate roll-to-roll manufacturing for its novel line of safe, high energy density lithium-metal batteries, followed by a series of first-of-their-kind plants utilizing Sakuu’s pioneering Kavian™ platform solution to produce its Swift Print™ solid-state battery line via advanced multi-material additive manufacturing.

“With respect for its deep expertise in automotive plant ideation and execution, we ultimately selected Porsche Consulting due to our belief that its team exhibits mastery in designing large-scale manufacturing plants—start to finish,” said Robert Bagheri, Founder and CEO at Sakuu. “We look forward to breaking ground on our first gigafactory with Porsche Consulting’s contributions and support.”

About Sakuu

Sakuu is reinventing large-scale, sustainable battery technology and manufacturing. Sakuu’s breakthrough solid-state battery cells are anticipated to deliver best-in-class performance, safety, and customizability in a recyclable format. Sakuu’s batteries will be produced by Sakuu’s transformative Kavian™ platform in gigafactory settings, which can enable rapid, additive manufactured, high-volume, low-cost, and sustainable battery production to meet mass-market demand. Sakuu operates two facilities in Silicon Valley, California, where it is headquartered: a solid-state battery pilot line facility, and a client demo center, battery printing and additive manufacturing engineering facility.

To learn more, visit: www.sakuu.com

About Porsche Consulting

Porsche Consulting was formed in 1994 from the auto maker’s internal consulting unit, which had previously driven a successful operational improvement transformation within the company. The consultancy today provides advisory services in production and logistics, procurement and quality, research and development, corporate development, sales and marketing, people and culture, and finance. Porsche Consulting works with clients in automotive, aerospace, and transportation, as well as with an expanding roster of companies in consumer goods, construction, life sciences, and financial services.

The firm has 840 employees across a dozen locations in Germany, France, Italy, the US, Brazil, and China. Porsche Consulting had €212 million in revenue in 2021.

To learn more, visit: porsche-consulting.com