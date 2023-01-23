Legence Acquires Three Western U.S. Firms To Further Expand Its Sustainability Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legence, a Blackstone company and the world’s first Energy Transition Accelerator™, announced today three key acquisitions in the Western United States to provide deep and localized expertise in decarbonizing the built environment.

These strategic acquisitions include Shadpour Consulting Engineers Inc (SC Engineers), a California-based MEP engineering firm focused on mission-critical customers, Trinity Process Solutions Inc (Trinity), a design-build mechanical contracting firm in Los Angeles that specializes in high purity process piping, and KLOK Group, a full-service MEP engineering solutions provider in Colorado.

In addition to building out Legence’s professional capabilities, the move provides the expanded team access to Legence’s ecosystem of engineering and implementation expertise. Furthermore, the acquisitions put Legence in a more robust position to deliver on its commitment to making the built environment healthier, more efficient, and more sustainable as building owners navigate decarbonization.

“When Legence is exploring potential partners to strengthen our end-to-end sustainability services in the built environment, we’re looking for firms that can seamlessly integrate into our legion of companies,” said Legence CEO Jeff Sprau on the importance of finding the right fit. “This enables speed at scale for customers. Cultural alignment is a priority for Legence, and the difference shows in our industry-leading results.”

The new partnerships reflect the growing need for high-level sustainability consulting, MEP design, and construction execution services across a range of industries, and reaffirm Legence’s aggressive growth trajectory.

The acquisition of SC Engineers, which boasts deep MEP expertise throughout Southern California, entrenches Legence's market-leading position as the provider-of-choice for the state's mission-critical projects, a position already established by Legence’s Bay Area-based company, Therma.

“I'm excited for SC Engineers to join Legence,” said Frank Shadpour, Principal, SC Engineers. “Our team has extensive experience in cutting-edge engineering solutions, and few challenges are as pressing as the need for broad emission reductions. Being a part of Legence will better serve our existing customers while enabling the synergy of our visions to better serve global net-zero efforts.”

Legence’s partnership with Trinity rounds out the company’s West Coast practice while expanding Legence’s service offerings, particularly in high-purity piping and fabrication. By providing Legence the means of servicing commercial, industrial, and critical infrastructure, Trinity’s expertise opens new markets for the company while increasing its technical expertise. Trinity, based in Los Angeles, will merge with Therma.

Colorado-based KLOK Group’s merger with CMTA, a Legence company, supplements the company’s presence in this burgeoning sustainability market and further cements its ability to value-stack incentives and improve investment returns for building owners. A combination of friendly local policies and federal incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act have positioned states like Colorado to spearhead decarbonization in the built environment.

To date, clients have trusted the Legence portfolio to deliver ESG programs for more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management, and design over 10 million square feet of net-zero construction. These new partnerships with SC Engineers, Trinity, and KLOK Group provide deep and localized industry expertise throughout the Western U.S., and will play a pivotal role in Legence’s ability to provide a broad spectrum of best-in-class sustainability consulting and design services for clients and partners.

About Legence

Legence, a Blackstone portfolio company, is an Energy Transition Accelerator™ that provides advisory services and implementation focused on financing, designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical and high-performance facilities. With five decades of expertise in the built environment, Legence has a proven track record of reducing carbon emissions, implementing renewables, lowering utility costs through efficiency consumption, and optimizing systems performance at unmatched speed and scale. To learn more about Legence and its services, visit wearelegence.com.

About Therma

Therma, a Legence company, was founded in 1967 and has grown to become one of the largest mechanical contractors in the United States and a leader in the Silicon Valley market. Therma is a full-service design-build specialty mechanical contractor that focuses on complex HVAC, high purity process piping and process controls for cleanrooms, laboratories and high-tech manufacturing facilities. Therma performed the original mechanical work for some of the founding clean rooms and semiconductor fabrication facilities in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit therma.com.

About CMTA

CMTA, a Legence company, specializes in creating and maintaining high-performing facilities and energy systems by providing energy solutions, energy consulting and engineering, and performance contracting services. CMTA is recognized as a leader in sustainable facility design and energy efficiency retrofits, often providing performance contracting and consulting engineering services together as part of larger multi-disciplinary comprehensive solutions. For more information, please visit cmta.com.

About KLOK Group

Founded in Golden, Colorado, in 2010, KLOK Group is a full-service engineering firm dedicated to innovative, pragmatic consulting in MEP design and coordination. Known for high principal involvement in every project, agility in responding to client requests, and excellence in addressing the unique needs of each project, KLOK serves clients in a wide array of industries, including science and technology, K-12 and higher education, multifamily residential, commercial office, and civic and government. For more information, visit klokgroup.com.

About SC Engineers

Founded in San Diego, California, in 2004, SC Engineers is a consulting firm specializing in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) planning and design, energy efficiency, building automation, and total building commissioning for both public and private sector clients including, healthcare, educational, government, defense, and technology organizations. SC Engineers has a proven track record of success for the quality of services, having received repeated awards and commendations from both local and national organizations, including the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). For more information, visit scengineers.net.

About Trinity Process Solutions

Trinity Process Solutions (Trinity) is a full-service mechanical contractor serving the West Coast, USA. With the combined expertise of mechanical/utility piping, high purity process piping, and fabrication, Trinity designs and builds mechanical systems, including steam, cooling and water treatment for commercial, industrial and military clients. Additionally, Trinity specializes in process and high purity piping for the pharmaceutical and specialized gas industries. For more information, visit trinityprocesssolutions.com.

Berenson & Company served as buyside advisor to Legence on the acquisitions of SC Engineers and KLOK Group.