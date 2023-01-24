Core Financial Group Chooses Commonwealth to Help Expand Fee-Based Business

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, welcomes Core Financial Group of Yuba City, California, to its network of financial advisors. Formerly with Advisor Group, advisors Michael Critchfield, CFP®, and Matthew DiGiacomo, CFP®, along with their team, bring with them over $230 million in client assets.

Core provides comprehensive planning and consulting to individuals, mainly retirees and preretirees, as well as families and small business owners. Their specialized, high-touch model combines customized personal service with a sense of connection among clients through events and common interests. The firm’s goal is to further expand its fee-based business. “We provide a hallmark service style and stand-out approach to guiding our clients, whether fee or commission accounts, and we believe that is a huge differentiator,” said Critchfield. To learn more, visit http://www.mycoremoney.com.

On making the move to Commonwealth, DiGiacomo summarized, “It comes down to technology, service, and culture.” The team is excited by the seamless integration of both the advisor- and client-facing technology platforms and looks forward to tapping into Commonwealth’s advanced, customizable tools. “There’s a lot of flexibility to help get you where you want to go,” he added.

The team also identified clear parallels with Commonwealth’s service philosophy, pointing to the strength of its bicoastal technology and service support centers. Staffed by more than 150 highly trained home office employees, professional assistance is available to advisors during extended operating hours, six days a week. “The advisor-centric, service-oriented culture aligns with who we are and the way we serve our own clients,” explained DiGiacomo.

“Core is committed to creating a network of clients similar to how Commonwealth fosters its community of advisors, which makes us a great pairing,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “We’re excited to welcome them into the fold and support them with integrated technology and flexible support and service to help them realize their vision for growth.”

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California.

