ODP Business Solutions Awarded California Statewide Mandatory PC Goods Contracts for Lenovo Technology PC Products

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODP Business Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of workplace and technology solutions helping businesses of all sizes adapt and thrive, today announced it will be servicing one of the California mandatory Statewide Contracts for PC Goods to supply Lenovo technology – covering desktops, thin desktops, laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, and accessories to the Department of General Services, Procurement Division.

The Statewide Contract for PC Goods is mandatory for use by all State of California departments and available for local governmental business use. The contracts are based on Environmentally Preferable Purchasing or "greener" products approved for purchase via the Department of General Services, Procurement Division team. The initial contract term will be for three years, with options for two additional one-year extensions.

This competitive contract award allows ODP Business Solutions to enable the State of California ordering agencies to procure the latest Lenovo PC products at competitive prices while reducing time-sensitive procurement processes and meeting sustainability requirements. The Lenovo products department-wide will also help end-users integrate systems more efficiently with standard procedures in the office, remote or hybrid settings.

" Lenovo is one of the largest technology companies in the world and serves customers in over 180 markets across the globe. Our PCs are known for their quality, reliability, durability, and security. Our government team is proud to partner with the ODP Business Solutions sales team to support state, local, and education division needs in California," said Darren Estridge, executive director of US State Local Government & Federal Sales Public Sector at Lenovo.

ODP Business Solutions will help support the State of California's strategic vision by partnering with Granite Data Solutions, a California Certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise, to execute services within the State, including Lenovo's Asset Recovery Service Program. This program will enable clients to reduce future technology costs by trading in old devices – meeting security, logistics, and tracking requirements, in return for potentially receiving credits to offset new device purchases while supporting the local economy.

" I'm excited about this opportunity and award," said David Centrella, president of ODP Business Solutions. " Our team is pleased to partner with Lenovo to deliver adaptable work solutions that align with the State of California's strategic plan of using technology that is accessible, easy to use, and shared – supporting the evolving needs of government. We're also pleased to support the State's strategic vision by partnering with Granite Data Solutions to carry out IT services. Our intent with this award is to provide California with economic opportunity and environmental solutions to further benefit the important work of the State, Local, and Education sectors."

This contract also builds on ODP Business Solutions' commitment to helping address corporate sustainability by reducing waste from landfills through recycling and replacing older technology products, such as old PCs and desktops, with new devices.

