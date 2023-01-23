NCR Brings Ease of ATM as a Service to United Heritage Credit Union

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that it has entered an agreement with United Heritage Credit Union (UHCU) to run the credit union’s ATM fleet through NCR’s ATM as a Service solution (ATMaaS).

“With ATM as a Service from NCR, our team will no longer have to focus as much time on managing ATM operations. Instead, they will be able to focus on our member experience and providing excellent solutions and service in branches and online,” said Samantha Hess, COO, UHCU. “Having NCR act as our ATM provider and expert will help streamline our operations, upgrade our ATM infrastructure and position us to offer interactive teller capabilities.”

“We look forward to leveraging NCR’s ATM as a Service solution to bring a full suite of ATM capabilities from one trusted provider to UHCU,” said Don Layden, EVP, president, NCR Banking. “UHCU and its members will enjoy an enhanced experience built upon the full range of ATMaaS support, including cash management, maintenance and servicing, software and transaction processing.”

Financial institutions continue to adopt the ATM as a Service model, valuing the simplification, efficiency and enhanced customer experience it can facilitate. Learn more about NCR ATM as a Service.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About United Heritage Credit Union

United Heritage Credit Union is a full-service financial institution whose vision is “To be your primary financial institution.” United Heritage has over $1 billion in assets, more than 76,000 members and 11 branch locations. Through innovative technology, exemplary service standards and competitive products, United Heritage is a strong force in the credit union industry. United Heritage Credit Union was established in 1957 and 65 years later serves communities within the Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Milam, Travis, Williamson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt or Wood counties as well as those that live in the rest of Texas through TXCC membership. For more information about United Heritage, visit uhcu.org. Federally Insured by NCUA.