Global Entertainment Leader Skybound Entertainment Announces Public Investment Opportunity on Investment Platform Republic

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skybound Entertainment, the entity behind award-winning entertainment franchises The Walking Dead, Invincible, Impact Winter, and more than 150 other intellectual properties, is pleased to announce its first-ever Regulation A+ campaign. This campaign is an opportunity for the public to invest in a potentially fast-growing company.

Public adoption of the offering has been well received and Republic has described it as one of the most successful launches on its site to date. In a private quiet period, Skybound raised more than $11 million.

“We’re so excited for this Regulation A+ offering, as the concept aligns with one of Skybound’s core values: connecting with fans. We believe that by empowering our creators to do what they do best, and inviting its superfans to be able to hold a stake in the content they’re passionate about, it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Skybound CEO David Alpert.

Skybound’s business model differs from most traditional entertainment companies in that it is creator and fan focused. It helps creators popularize Skybound’s owned comicbook IP with super fans through TV and film, and then monetizes it through video games and retail. Its partners include major streaming services Amazon, Netflix, and HBO, mega-retail stores like WalMart and Target, and luxury entertainment corporations like Diageo and Creative Artist Agency (CAA).

“Skybound is such an exciting offering to kick off 2023. We’re pleased with the momentum they have seen early on, and believe they have tapped into a powerful fan-turned-investor base that will contribute to a successful, memorable raise,” said Republic EVP, Chuck Pettid.

Skybound’s offering is open to the general public, and investment starts at $500. The company plans to reveal special perks for a variety of investment tiers, from discounted merchandise to exclusive experiences and behind-the-scenes access, in the coming weeks.

For more information about Skybound’s Regulation A+ campaign, please visit the Republic investment page: republic.com/skybound. You may also review Skybound’s Form 1-A here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1867925/000149315222034529/partiiandiii.htm

About Skybound Entertainment

Skybound is a company for creators. We're known for using the Wheel of Awesome to make cool stuff, no matter the platform. We place creators and their projects at the center of the wheel and work with them to keep the integrity of their vision as it becomes a comic, game, TV series, film, audio series, or all of the above.

We’ve been the home of The Walking Dead and Invincible since 2010 and own a library of over 150 properties, including the emerging tentpole Impact Winter.

Skybound is a force in games. We publish, produce and distribute video games across every genre, including the blockbuster The Walking Dead series and the BAFTA award-winning Before Your Eyes.

