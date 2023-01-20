Arajet Announces Partnership with Iké to Launch Arajet Travel Assist

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arajet, the low fare airline in the Caribbean, today announced a partnership with iké, leader in the design and implementation of insurance solutions in Latin America, to develop Arajet Travel Assist, an insurance program that seeks to optimize the travel experience of Arajet passengers.

Arajet Travel Assist plans include international coverage for online medical consultations, medical visits, ambulance services, delivery of medicines, funds advancement, legal services for theft or loss of documents, and concierge services, among others.

“ Partnering with iké will allow our passengers to enjoy an improved travel experience, with a robust assistance service adapted to their needs, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Víctor Pacheco, CEO, and founder of Arajet. " Now our clients will travel with the peace of mind of having the support to face the inconveniences that may arise during international travel."

To improve the passenger experience, Arajet Travel Assist also offers assistance for travel with pets, which includes telephone and online veterinary consultations, live pet friendly with information about hotels, restaurants and attractions that allow entry of pets in the destination, veterinary medical references and more.

" As part of the growth and consolidation of iké in the Caribbean market, we signed this alliance with Arajet, a company with firm values and common purposes, which allows us to improve the lives of more people through personalized digital solutions designed to assist on their concerns and needs,” said José Fernando Canasi, CEO of iké.

Arajet serves 17 destinations in 11 countries in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean, including Mexico City and Cancun in Mexico, Cali, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Bogotá and Medellín in Colombia, Lima in Peru, San Salvador in El Salvador, Guatemala City in Guatemala, San José in Costa Rica, Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador and St. Marteen, Aruba, Curaçao and Kingston in the Caribbean.

iké is a global company that offers solutions designed to improve people's lives, through technology and excellence in customer service, with a presence in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil and international coverage for more than 42 million users within the ecosystems of health, well-being, home, road, travel and experiences, security, and custom projects.

Arajet has already transported more than 90,000 passengers since launching in September 2022.

About Arajet

Arajet is the first low-fare airline in the Caribbean region and started operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its airline operator certificate (AOC) from the Dominican Republic. Arajet will operate a new fleet of Boeing 737MAX-8 aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to several destinations in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean region. For more information, visit www.Arajet.com.

About iké

iké is the leading company in Latin America in the design and implementation of solutions designed to improve people's lives within the ecosystems of health, well-being, road, home, travel and experiences, security, and custom projects, with a presence in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil but with international coverage for 42.64 million users, with an annual growth of 2.6 million new users. All this through 3,200 employees and a network of more than 10,000 certified suppliers in the region, which covers iké's 384 business partners. For more information, visit: https://ikeasistencia.com/