Blue Heron Capital Invests in Authenticx: New Standard for Healthcare Listening

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Heron Capital, a leading growth equity firm investing in healthcare and technology industries, announced today its Series B investment in Authenticx. Authenticx is an Indianapolis-based healthcare conversational intelligence platform that now supports five of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies. The $20M financing will be used to innovate machine learning, support sales and marketing, and grow the business.

Authenticx is changing the listening process for patient feedback by finding customer frustration points. Authenticx found multiple disruptive patterns in call centers after listening to 100 million conversations for its 2022 Customer Voices in Healthcare report. The insights from those patient conversations allowed decision-makers to tackle frustrations head-on. This conversational intelligence improves the customer journey and staff efficiency.

Blue Heron Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner Tom Benedetti, who led the investment, spoke about his passion for the Authenticx partnership: “As healthcare organizations focus on building customer-centric solutions, they need to cut to the truth of what customers want. We’re excited to partner with Authenticx and their visionary strategy as they continue to align business decisions with patient experiences.”

Scott Sanner, a member of Blue Heron’s OA Collaborative, is joining the Authenticx Board of Directors. Former CEO of Citra Health Solutions, Sanner brings nearly 30 years of relevant industry experience to the board. “Authenticx is transforming the industry by using comprehensive customer insights and metrics that can really drive growth,” Sanner said. “I’m excited to bring my passion and experience to this opportunity and work with a company that is taking big chances and making bold changes.”

Amy Brown, CEO of Authenticx, added: “We’re excited to be working with Scott and the Blue Heron team. We’re confident their combined experience will give us our best shot at success. The infusion of capital gives us the opportunity to continue our growth in becoming the go-to solution for healthcare organizations relying on call centers.” Beringea, Indiana Next Level Fund/50 South Capital Advisors, High Alpha, Mutual Capital Partners, Signal Peak Ventures, Allos Ventures, Elevate Ventures, and M25 also participated in this funding.

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that’s likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions.

About Blue Heron Capital

Blue Heron Capital is a growth equity firm focused on the healthcare and enterprise technology industries. We are operationally focused and firmly believe people make the difference in building great companies. Blue Heron only invests in companies where we have deep, relevant experience and can play an active role in the growth of the business.

For further information, please visit www.blueheroncap.com