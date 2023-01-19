AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for the Members of American European Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) for Rutgers Casualty Insurance Company and American European Insurance Company, which operate an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement, and are collectively known as AEIG or the group. Both companies are headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect AEIG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revision in outlook to stable considers asset concentration within the investment portfolio and significant unrealized losses in 2022.

