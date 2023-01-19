Nied Financial Seeks Enhanced Client Service With Grove Point Financial

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Point Financial, a boutique broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, announces the addition of Nied Financial, a Rock Springs, Wyoming-based firm overseeing $22 million in assets.

Headed by Shane Niederer, Nied Financial sought out a community-based environment to better serve clients. Specializing in planning for those near retirement, Niederer delivers personalized plans so families can live comfortably in understanding and managing their financial future.

With Grove Point Financial, Nied Financial has the opportunity to join a relationship-focused firm that allows for growth with the ability to serve clients at a higher level, more efficiently.

"For me, it's all about the people," said Niederer. "I love that Grove Point takes pride in its ability to work with clients and their advisors on a very personal basis. The connected nature of the firm and aligning with a team that is passionate about serving those in different life stages is key to building strong bonds with clients."

Rob Engle, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Grove Point Financial added, "We are delighted to welcome Nied Financial and its clients into the fold. Shane is an experienced financial professional with a passion for relationship-building and comprehensive service. We look forward to continuing our mission of delivering service excellence and partnership-based culture."

Nied Financial is now in a position to leverage Grove Point's tools and technology to better reach the needs of their clients across all stages of life. As Nied Financial looks ahead, they plan to hire additional financial professionals and increase community involvement in Rock Springs. To learn more, visit: https://www.grovepointfinancial.com/

About Grove Point Financial

Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) operates out of its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. The firm provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.

Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC (GPI), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC (GPA). GPI and GPA are subsidiaries of Grove Point Financial, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.