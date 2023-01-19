Agrology and Process2Wine Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Ground-Truth Data into the Vineyard Management Process, Empowering Growers to Take Action When Needed

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agrology, a leading Predictive Agriculture company, and Process2Wine, a SaaS platform of new generation business applications dedicated to professionals in the wine and spirits industry, today announced a partnership to provide Agrology data to Process2Wine customers. The two companies will work together to enable growers to receive predictions and take action when threats like extreme weather and wildfires occur. The two companies are joining forces at the upcoming Unified Symposium (Booth 231).

“Agrology’s incredible predictive technology enables growers to receive valuable insights so that they can take action,” said Clement Chivite, Manager of Process2Wine North America. “When integrated into the Process2Wine platform, this powerful Agrology data will provide real-time insights into the soil and canopy. Vineyards will receive work order suggestions, be able to track them through completion, and see the results in their vineyard data. Combined with our data from the vineyard, all the way to packaging, it will be a powerful addition to our platform.”

The Agrology Platform is the first effective, affordable, and easy-to-use Predictive Agriculture platform to help growers with water, irrigation, pest prevention, spraying, soil, smoke taint, and extreme weather. Agrology also offers technology for soil carbon sequestration validation and greenhouse gas monitoring, based on its proprietary technology that leverages Machine Learning, IoT, and extensive Ground-Truth data.

Process2Wine offers global visibility and allows growers to efficiently manage their operations using an advanced mapping tool and many other features. As part of the partnership, Agrology will gather ground-truth data for Process2Wine customers. This data will trigger alerts and create work orders within the Process2Wine platform. Since Agrology is able to predict extreme weather and other issues up to 3 days in advance, Process2Wine growers will be able to plan their actions and change their workflows as needed. The two companies are working on data integration and plan to announce availability and pricing in the future.

“Process2Wine offers growers a business intelligence solution that enables growers to manage their resources effectively,” said Adam Koeppel, Co-Founder and CEO of Agrology. “We are excited to partner with them to offer their customers a robust, end-to-end solution that growers can trust and rely on when they need to take action. Stop by our booth (#231) at Unified to learn more.”

About Process2Wine

Process2Wine software is developed by Ertus Group since 2016, a French company that came to the US with decades of grape-growing and winemaking experience built into a grape-to-bottle software solution packed with functionality and backed by a technical understanding of what vineyard and winery owners need to succeed. The founder Alain Sutre was formerly the director of prestigious estates in Bordeaux. This allows the software to solve real problems that winemakers and vineyard managers face, while also providing the complete traceability results that they’re looking for. Process2Wine is the only solution that integrates full traceability from the vineyard to the winery.

Affordable and easy to use, our system is the perfect tool for reporting and vineyard compliance that will allow you to compare & improve viticulture practices vintage over vintage. The simplicity and power of the software solution is appreciated by more than 1000 vineyards & wineries worldwide.

About Agrology

Agrology is a leading climate tech start-up and Public Benefit Corporation whose mission is to protect the economic viability of farmers in a time of intensifying climate change. Founded in 2019, Agrology is the winner of highly selective National Science Foundation SBIR Awards. The Agrology Platform is the first effective, affordable, and easy-to-use Predictive Agriculture platform to help growers with water, irrigation, pest prevention, spraying, soil, smoke taint, and extreme weather. Agrology is field-testing capabilities for soil carbon sequestration validation and greenhouse gas monitoring, based on its proprietary technology that leverages Machine Learning, IoT, and extensive Ground-Truth data. Current Agrology customers include Braga Fresh, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Boisset Collection, Dana Estates, Emeritus Vineyards, Jordan Vineyards and Winery, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Lawrence Vineyards, Renteria Vineyard Management, Signorello Estate, Silver Oak Vineyards, and numerous specialty farms. Agrology has offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Sonoma, California, and can be found online at Agrology.ag.