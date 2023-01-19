NextDecade and Itochu Corporation Execute 1.0 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today the execution of a 15-year sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Itochu Corporation (Itochu) for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) export project in Brownsville, Texas.

Under the SPA, ITOCHU will purchase 1.0 million tonnes per annum of LNG indexed to Henry Hub on a free-on-board basis.

"We are honored to have Itochu Corporation as our first Japanese customer," said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to providing Itochu and their customers with LNG, and we are actively working to reduce the carbon footprint of the Rio Grande LNG facility through our proposed carbon capture and storage project.”

NextDecade is currently targeting a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on the first three trains of the RGLNG export project during the first quarter of 2023, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in more sustainable LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are developing a 27 MTPA LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America. We are also working with third-party customers around the world to deploy our proprietary processes to lower the cost of carbon capture and storage and reduce CO 2 emissions at their industrial-scale facilities. NextDecade’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “NEXT.” NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.next-decade.com.

