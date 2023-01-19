F45 Training Launches First-Ever Brand Campaign to Show that “No One Trains Alone”

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) ("F45 Training" or “the Company”) today announced its first-ever brand campaign titled “No One Trains Alone,” which invites everyone to join the F45 Training community and reach their 2023 fitness goals together through its approachable, functional, team-focused workouts.

The first digital advertising spot in the year-long campaign will go live on January 19, the day New Year’s resolutions are most likely to be abandoned. The initial spot features user generated content with real members getting real results that was sourced via social media, with the goal of illustrating F45 Training’s inclusive team culture. The spot celebrates F45 Training’s unique community-led approach that helps members get results together and brings the brand’s “Team Training, Life Changing” motto to life.

Mark Wahlberg, an investor and ambassador of F45 Training, will be featured in an upcoming spot as part of F45 Training’s multi-phase campaign.

“We came up with ‘No One Trains Alone’ with the belief that when we train together, we motivate and hold each other accountable, and while your fitness journey is personal, we need one another to succeed,” said Brian Killingsworth, Chief Marketing Officer of F45 Training. “We wanted to kick off our campaign with a spot featuring our members because no one tells our story better than our members. F45 Training is experienced, positive, and approachable with an evolving approach to fitness, and this campaign shows how our studios can help meet the everyday athlete wherever they are in their fitness journey.”

With a core mission to offer the world’s best workout to help change lives and create opportunities for individuals who are passionate about fitness and entrepreneurship, F45 Training offers dynamic and cutting-edge 45-minute workouts featuring differentiated variations of high intensity, circuit-based exercises. Through F45 Training’s differentiated approach, the company offers what it believes is the world’s best workout. It has a full-time global athletics team – led by renowned celebrity trainer and F45 Training’s Chief of Athletics Gunnar Peterson – who is constantly developing and testing new workouts.

F45 Training’s first-ever campaign is part of the Company’s efforts to reinforce its authentic and community-driven approach to fitness – from its use of real members to its inclusion of people of all backgrounds and body types. Additional spots will run throughout the year, all highlighting the value of team training in the gym versus working out on your own or at home, and it reinforces the belief that F45 Training workouts bring out members’ “inner athletes” to help them reach their long-term fitness goals.

F45 Training is taking an audience-focused approach with this campaign to target fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals where they consume media the most – on Facebook, Google, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify. The campaign will be amplified and brought to life on social and other digital channels throughout the year. The tailored, digital strategy will allow the brand to reach the right audience in an impactful way.

Laundry Service is the creative agency behind the campaign. The agency has worked with brands including Jordan Brand, Foot Locker, House of Hoops, Amazon, Google and General Electric.

About F45 Training

F45 Training offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 Training utilizes proprietary technologies including a fitness programming algorithm and a digitally enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across F45 Training’s global franchise. For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.