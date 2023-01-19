eTakeoff Announces Partnership with Togal.AI

LAFAYETTE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eTakeoff, a leading provider in takeoff software for construction estimating, today announced its partnership with Togal.AI, a fast-growing company bringing artificial intelligence to the construction industry. The partnership will integrate Togal.AI’s innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with eTakeoff Dimension, the industry veteran’s flagship product.

“eTakeoff was founded on the belief that estimators shouldn’t have to sacrifice speed for accuracy,” said Curtis Peltz, CEO of eTakeoff. “We’ve always been at the forefront of takeoff technology, ensuring our customers have the best available tools to deliver faster and more accurate estimates. By integrating Togal.AI with eTakeoff Dimension we are able to offer one of the most powerful and complete takeoff solutions on the market.”

eTakeoff Dimension, an award-winning electronic takeoff solution, has been trusted by top estimators for more than 20 years. It is a complete electronic viewer and PDF takeoff software solution for estimators across all construction disciplines.

Togal.AI further enhances eTakeoff Dimension’s robust capabilities. It automates the estimating process, which includes measuring the size of each room’s square footage as well as wall lengths and object counts. Typically, estimators do this manually with rollers and rulers, or with a click and drag of a computer mouse. However, Togal.AI’s algorithm uses AIA measurement standards to automatically detect, label, and measure project spaces in mere seconds. Plans that once took weeks to complete can now be completed in minutes.

While Togal.AI provides immediate gains in time savings, accuracy, and efficiency, it gets even better with use. Its machine learning engine remembers edits and anticipates corrections, so projects will become more tailored to the needs of the user. Freeing estimators of more tedious and time-consuming tasks empowers them to be more strategic, helping their clients save money and build better jobs.

“As construction firms navigate unprecedented challenges, they are always looking for ways to do more with less, and Togal.AI delivers,” said Patrick E. Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Togal.AI. “Our cutting-edge takeoff technology paired with the deep construction backgrounds Togal and eTakeoff bring to the table puts us in a unique position to best serve the needs of the industry.”

An early pioneer in the electronic takeoff software space, eTakeoff continues to innovate and raise the bar for estimating accuracy and efficiency standards. eTakeoff has long championed seamless integrations with best-in-class industry solutions to further streamline and automate the estimating process.

Togal.AI is a rising star in construction technology, winning several startup competitions and awards, and garnering industry and media attention along the way. The technology is trusted by hundreds of the industry’s top general contractors and has been featured in a number of prominent outlets and publications, including Engineering News-Record (ENR), The Real Deal, Construction Executive, and the South Florida Business Journal.

To learn more about Togal.AI’s innovative technology, visit the company’s website at Togal.ai. To learn more about eTakeoff’s industry-leading solutions for estimators, visit eTakeoff.com.

About eTakeoff

eTakeoff is an industry leader in electronic Quantity Takeoff, delivering award-winning software with sophisticated Assembly capabilities that is powerful, versatile, and easy to use. Thousands of contractors in every construction trade use eTakeoff to deliver more accurate estimates while boosting their productivity by as much as 15 times over paper takeoff. Learn more at eTakeoff.com.

About Togal.AI

Based in Miami, Florida, Togal.AI is one of the fastest-growing preconstruction technologies, with hundreds of users from some of the world’s largest contractors. In 2022, Togal won The Big 5 Global Construction Pitch Competition in Dubai and Miami’s eMergeAmericas Startup competition judged by Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary. The company was selected for Venture Atlanta, and has made BuiltWorlds’ Pre-Construction 50 List two years in a row, which names the hottest construction-tech companies in the world.