Eudora Medical Center, LLC Selects eClinicalWorks Intelligent Cloud EHR

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Eudora Medical Center, LLC, a Mississippi family medicine practice, transitioned to the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to leverage real-time cloud intelligence and provide data-driven decisions at the point of care.

“We selected the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to leverage its search capabilities at the point of care, which will help us gain deep clinical insights and provide better value-based care. We wanted the best cloud EHR IT and solution partner to help reach our practice goals,” said Amy Perkins, Nurse Practitioner at Eudora Medical Center. “With this cloud technology, we will be able to access key data securely—even during unexpected challenges—streamline operations, and reduce costs associated with management of traditional hosting models.”

The eClinicalWorks Cloud offers real-time zonal and regional redundancy and provides organizations with scalability and flexibility to support future growth. Additionally, practices can deploy applications faster, explore new features for AI and machine learning, and collate and compute patient data from all sources. eClinicalWorks recently made a $110 million commitment to Microsoft Azure to continue building out cloud services.

Learn more about the eClinicalWorks Cloud and eClinicalWorks suite of health IT solutions here.

About Eudora Medical Center, LLC

Eudora Medical Center was established with the goal to provide the Eudora community with much needed health care without requiring long drives or wait times to be seen. The practice aims to prevent health complications and prevent disease with health promotion by educating patients as well as diagnosing and treating diseases by keeping close contact with them to reach their individual best health goals for a long and healthy life. Eudora Medical Center offers treatment for minor illnesses and chronic conditions and diseases. For more information, email eudoramedicalclinic@gmail.com, or call 662-589-6290.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.