Legible Partners with King Features Syndicate to Provide Iconic Comic Books

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (OTC: LEBGF) ("Legible” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce that it has partnered with King Features Syndicate (“King Features”), a Division of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, to become their first online distributor of content to readers in Canada.

King Features is a premier producer and distributor of the world’s most iconic intellectual properties, with a portfolio that is one of the longest-running consumer products programs in the industry, including world-renowned pop culture brands such as Popeye®, Cuphead, Flash Gordon™, The Phantom™, Hägar the Horrible, Moomin, Prince Valiant® and Mandrake the Magician. King Features also distributes beloved comics including Blondie, Beetle Bailey, Mutts, and dozens of others as well as columns, editorial cartoons and puzzles across multiple platforms and content providers around the globe.

Legible will offer classic and new King Features comics to readers across Canada via the Company’s browser-based, mobile first online bookstore and reading platform. Legible will also explore collaboration with King Features to develop unique animated digital comics and interactive puzzles and games through Legible Publishing’s Living Books vertical.

“Legible is honoured to work with King Features to bring a whole new category of entertainment to our Canadian readership,” stated Legible’s CEO, Kaleeg Hainsworth. “Working with King Features augments our impressive offering of about two million eBooks spanning fiction and non-fiction bestsellers from major publishers, distributors and independent authors. We are thrilled that Legible can support these legendary pop culture brands and all the great products offered by King Features.”

During the 1890s, the Sunday comics section of Hearst’s newspapers became a must-read in every home. Hearst’s famous motto was as ostentatious as the section itself: “Eight Pages of Iridescent Polychromous Effulgence That Makes the Rainbow Look Like a Lead Pipe.” Hearst’s comic features were among the first to be reprinted in book form – the precursor of the modern-day comic book. In 1912, Hearst’s International Film Service was among the pioneer animation studios, making movie stars out of the characters from the Hearst newspaper strips, including Bringing Up Father, Happy Hooligan, Maud the Mule, Krazy Kat and a raft of others.

This energetic drive to provide unique entertainment opportunities continues to characterize King Features’ approach to development, including recent productions such as The Cuphead Show!, developed for Netflix, and this new partnership with Legible.

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible provides innovative eReading experiences to anyone anywhere with an internet-enabled device. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore and reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible Publishing. Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible embraces core values of sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward- looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES