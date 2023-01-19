Xponential Fitness Partners with Territory Foods to Optimize Health Results for Members

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, has teamed up with its first official prepared meals partner Territory Foods. Further demonstrating Xponential’s commitment to holistic wellness inside and outside of its studios; the strategic partnership spans four brands, including Pure Barre, Row House, Rumble Boxing, and StretchLab, to enhance studio members’ healthy eating habits and change lives across the country. As part of the partnership, Territory Foods has curated customized menus of nutritious, delicious, fresh prepared meals to complement each of the Xponential brands’ fitness programs and help members maximize the benefits of every workout, whether that is barre, rowing, boxing or assisted stretching. Members can sign up to receive meals from this healthy meal delivery service through a promo tile link in their brand’s app or on the brand website when logged into their member account.

“Xponential Fitness studios provide world-class fitness and wellness experiences across a variety of modalities, but a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle also requires a nutritious diet,” said Sarah Luna, President of Xponential Fitness. “That’s where Territory Foods can enhance the member experience, ensuring that our members’ exercise and movement goals are supported by healthy eating. This exciting partnership allows us to further expand the value and benefit our members receive from their studio membership, while supporting their overall health & well-being.”

“With over 12 years as the leading nutrition voice in the fitness space, Territory Foods has always represented the highest quality in healthy eating. We are so excited to partner with Xponential Fitness, who has established themselves as the leader in studio fitness and holistic member experiences. Together, we can drive total results for Xponential members by combining fitness and nutrition through curated programs that are designed to enhance the holistic health experience of every member. Our dietitian-designed, expertly chef-crafted product will improve members’ health and wellness, and allow studios to offer a new service and benefit that will improve member engagement, all with the click of a button and no retail footprint required,” said Ellis McCue, CEO of Territory Foods.

Each week, Territory Foods connects thousands of health-seeking consumers with delicious, healthy fresh prepared meals made locally in their community through their network of high-quality boutique producers. Using proprietary data science and machine learning algorithms, Territory Foods curates the perfect assortment regionally based on taste preferences, lifestyle vectors and protein trends.

Customized menu curations per brand will be central to the partnership and member benefit. For example meals for Pure Barre members may be loaded with lean proteins, whole grains, and nutritious vegetables to build lean muscle and calm inflammation, since their workouts are focused on low-impact movements that strengthen and tone the whole body. Whereas, StretchLab’s menu of options prioritizes hydrating foods with plenty of antioxidants, omega-3s, fiber, and anti-inflammatory ingredients to help improve mobility and flush out the lactic acid and toxins released with stretching.

Starting with a baseline of anti-inflammatory values and the highest sourcing standards in the industry, Territory Foods’ menu changes weekly to add in new items and seasonal options. Each meal comes completely cooked and prepared fresh, never frozen, and without the preservatives, binders and fillers that are common in the prepared meals industry. The Xponential and Territory Foods partnership brings together the expertise of dietitians & chefs with a premium health & wellness member experience, made scalable and easy to access for all Xponential clients.

To learn more about the collaboration between Xponential Fitness and Territory Foods, please visit eat.territoryfoods.com/xponential/, go to each Xponential brand’s app, or visit your local Pure Barre, Row House, Rumble or StretchLab studio.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS

Xponential Fitness is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

ABOUT TERRITORY FOODS

Territory Foods is the largest D2C healthy fresh prepared meals platform in the USA, serving 48 states through a network of chefs, restaurants, and caterers, all driven by proprietary machine learning and recommendation technology, linking customer preferences to chef selections, facilitated by a national, top-rated operational network. Founded in 2011 with roots in the fitness community, Territory Foods leverages its 12 years of operating experience to help customers discover better-for-you meals against 22+ different dietary styles across commercial trends (paleo, keto, Whole30) and medical needs (diabetes support, DASH). Over a decade later, Territory Foods is still crafting the best dietitian-designed, fresh-made regionally prepared meals, with the highest quality ingredients and better-for-you nutrition. For more information, please visit the company’s website at territoryfoods.com or follow on Instagram @territoryfoods.