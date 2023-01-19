Franc & Co Announces a Strategic Financial Asset Management Partnership With Percy Ellis

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toronto-based boutique commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm Franc & Co (F&C) and Percy Ellis (PE), a B Corp Certified Toronto developer and community builder of missing middle rental housing, are pleased to announce the establishment of a strategic financial management arrangement between the two companies. F&C has been mandated to manage portfolio-wide project level financing needs and stakeholder reporting for PE.

Two visionary companies, a uniquely positioned partnership a year in the making. Developed through detailed discussions, this new arrangement will position F&C to closely collaborate with PE to provide required consulting, capital sourcing and advisory services that are focused on PE’s project level financing needs. In addition to the existing portfolio and new project financing, the F&C team has been mandated to professionalize the investor and bank relationships, which will include regular communication and reporting to stakeholders.

“At Franc & Co, we have an expert team built to help companies strategically manage their growth from a project financing standpoint,” says Franc & Co Principal Broker and Founder, Francesco Margani. “This partnership gives us an opportunity to execute our holistic approach to real estate financing solutions as well as demonstrate our commitment to community and the tremendous values put forward by the Percy Ellis team,” adds Margani.

PE has established itself as a community builder in the GTA and are focused on delivering the best service to their tenants and stakeholders. With an innovative approach centered on the community, James Burton, Co-Founder of Percy Ellis realized that the teams’ strength was in delivering best-in-class projects that benefit the City and the public realm. They needed to be able to focus on design, planning, construction and the property management and tenant servicing side of the business and they would benefit from a partnership where an experienced financial professional could come in to handle stakeholder and bank relationships.

F&C will review the existing portfolio and processes to kick off the partnership and deliver solutions that build efficiencies for PE. This process involves establishing a standardized method for the two firms to collaborate and share information that will be streamlined by F&C to strengthen and scale PE’s existing relationships with banks and investors. F&C will also be engaged in the financial assessment and capital structuring for new/potential acquisitions. They will manage funding draws, new debt and equity fundings and plan for all PE’s future capital needs. Updated information will be communicated by F&C regularly to stakeholders through a new standardized reporting model.

“Franc & Co were chosen as the right partners to help us attain new levels of success and growth that we’re perfectly positioned to capitalize on,” said James Burton. “We have seen that painstakingly caring about every single project detail including investing in the community can boost our bottom line. Francesco has a keen understanding of this and our vision and showed an ability to translate all of this into a reality that our investors and banks will understand and support,” he added.

As Franc & Co continues to grow its portfolio across multiple asset classes, the company has set an ambitious goal of enhancing its offering to clients as demonstrated in the creation of this financial asset management partnership with Percy Ellis. For Percy Ellis, this new partnership will allow their management team to focus on the core value-add of their business which is detailed project planning, community building, construction and property management and the establishing of a streamlined system for all their future financing needs will allow them to do just this.

About Franc & Co

Franc & Co is a boutique commercial real estate brokerage and investment firm that specializes in tailor-made debt and equity financing solutions for a broad range of industry players, including developers, lenders and investors. With decades of experience, Franc & Co’s seasoned team of real estate capital experts brings deep knowledge and financial expertise to every transaction. The firm’s focus is on building and maintaining long-term relationships by maximizing value and realizing the market potential for its diverse clients. For more information, visit francandco.com

About Percy Ellis

Founded by James Burton & Emery Daniels, Percy Ellis is committed to building affordable, low-carbon apartments in walkable neighbourhoods, accessible to a diverse audience. Percy Ellis looks beyond the aesthetic and applies equal focus on tenant happiness by promoting healthy-living, respectful and transparent communication, and creating communities that encourage long-term roots and lasting relationships. For more information, visit percyellis.com