G4S in EMEA Selects Dedrone to Bring Airspace Security to Customers Across 50 Countries

STERLING, Va. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, today announced that it has entered a partnership with G4S, an Allied Universal® company, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). G4S will now offer Dedrone’s command and control (C2) drone detection, tracking and identification (DTI) solution suite to its customers in more than 50 countries across EMEA.

“This partnership with Dedrone enables us to add another layer in our risk-based assessment approach, to assess the customer specific threat level, in perimeter and airspace protection. Dedrone’s ability to easily integrate with third-party products also means that our customers can quickly incorporate counter-Uncrewed Aerial System (cUAS) capabilities into their existing security infrastructure,” said Erik Deleersnyder, Regional Director Technology Solutions Development at G4S.

The State Police of Latvia is one of G4S’s first clients to benefit from this new partnership, with Dedrone used to establish a mobile drone detection system for large events in Riga.

"This detection equipment is a significant addition to the State Police of Latvia's ability to effectively control the traffic of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The first tests with Dedrone have proven that it's of a high quality; it will undoubtedly improve our ability to strengthen Latvia’s internal national security.” said State Police of Latvia representative with responsibility for Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) and air navigation, Māris Vitkovski. “These devices make it possible to determine the height, route and, most importantly, the location of a drone’s remote pilot, which is essential for detecting any potential law-breaking. We will use Dedrone to ensure public safety, including during public events, in order to prevent violations, including those that may threaten the safety of the public."

Latvia has 6000 registered drone pilots and many more who are not licensed, so the police need to strike a balancing act between guarding against the risk of drones and allowing people the freedom to use them in a safe and responsible way.

“We face a real challenge in Latvia with drones due to the risks in crowded areas and to critical national infrastructure with an increasing number of drones being produced and sold every year. What we needed was a flexible system which detects any drone that can be deployed in different situations to provide an essential layer of security. Dedrone provides that flexibility without sacrificing security,” said Aleksandrs Šnevels, Head of Technology Department for G4S in Latvia.

Dedrone’s C2 cUAS platform, DedroneTracker, is built on an Open Systems Architecture (OSA) and allows for easy integration to any third-party inputs including sensors and cameras that may already be in place. DedroneTracker, through its DTI protocols and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) engine, continuously evaluates and prioritizes drone threats autonomously in the background, through interrogation of possible targets for operator attention. Dedrone also recently released DedroneDefender, which mitigates drones through precision Radio Frequency (RF) jamming.

“Forming this partnership with one of the world’s leading security solutions providers is the logical next step for Dedrone as we continue to lead the cUAS market globally, and we are pleased to provide G4S customers with our full suite of products to ensure that the threat of drone incursion can be effectively and speedily countered,” said Jan Schween, VP EMEA of Dedrone. “No matter the size of the site or the current security setup, we’re prepared to quickly integrate our best-in-class cUAS solution for effective airspace protection.”

Dedrone works across 40 countries, including four of the G-7 nation governments; nine U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense; more than 75 critical infrastructure sites; 20+ airports; and 50 correctional facilities worldwide. The company actively provides drone detection services for some of the most high-profile events around the world and works closely with more than 35 law enforcement agencies.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Hundreds of commercial, government and military customers around the world trust Dedrone’s comprehensive, counter-drone command and control solution to protect against the persistent and escalating threat from drones. By leveraging I/ML, Dedrone is the only solution that provides continuous, autonomous interrogation and verification of drones. Whether on-premise / air-gapped or in the cloud, Dedrone customers can easily detect, track, identify, analyze and mitigate drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., and has offices in San Francisco and San Diego, California, Columbus, Ohio, London, United Kingdom and Kassel, Germany. For more information on drone-related activity visit our global incident center or to reach our airspace security experts, visit dedrone.com and follow us on Twitter, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

About G4S

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Our 2021 acquisition of G4S expanded our footprint and infrastructure on a global and local level.

Through a global workforce of approximately 800,000 people*, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenue of approximately $20 billion and operations in more than 90 countries, we have the resources to deploy efficient processes and systems to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people in today’s world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

*Total workforce includes employees and subcontractors.