Ubiquity Retirement + Savings® Announces Partnership with DriveWealth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to bring new technology and investing capabilities to small businesses Ubiquity Retirement + Savings® (Ubiquity), announces its partnership with DriveWealth – which provides businesses with the power of fractional share trading to retirement plan participants – a first among small business 401(k) providers.

“We began pioneering the small business 401(k) space 24 years ago and with this latest innovation, we believe technology has the power to open new doors for retirement savers,” said Chad Parks, Founder + CEO of Ubiquity, a financial technology pioneer in small business retirement offerings. “Through this partnership with DriveWealth, we are able to provide small business owners and their employees with investment options that will democratize investing and allow more freedom and choice in a user-friendly way that has never before been seen in a 401(k) plan, while still providing the ability to have an extremely well diversified portfolio.”

By leveraging DriveWealth’s innovative technology and investment rails, Ubiquity is able to further its mission of retirement savings solutions for all.

“This Ubiquity and DriveWealth partnership is redefining how people can consume and engage within their 401(k) account,” said Stan Smith, Managing Director of DriveWealth. “Making available real time instruments with fractional share trading within a fully disclosed account is a unique differentiator for advisors, employers and participants alike.”

The new offering adds to the more than 30,000 mutual funds and ETFs that Ubiquity’s small business clients already have access to.

“By continuing to expand investment options and choice, we’re providing our clients and partners with the products, services and tools they desire to meet their retirement savings needs today and in the future,” said John Farmakis, SVP of Business Development at Ubiquity.

Secure 2.0 Supports Retirement Savers

There is huge growth potential for retirement plan providers in the small business marketplace as Secure 2.0 has cleared the path for more businesses to establish plans. Ubiquity is looking forward to delivering customizable, low-cost retirement plans to small businesses so they can take advantage of the tax savings opportunities created by these new rules, and so workers can start saving more for the future.

“By combining the right technology, creativity and financial market wisdom, DriveWealth, Ubiquity and their respective partners will help create retirement security for millions of Americans,” concluded Smith.

About Ubiquity Retirement + Savings

Since launching Ubiquity Retirement + Savings in 1999, the company’s driving force has been to provide qualified retirement plans that meet the needs of small business owners. Our mission is to empower small businesses and their employees to create a more secure financial future by leveraging technology with affordable retirement solutions and world-class customer support.

Ubiquity is a leading fintech company that is one of the first flat-fee-for-service small business plan providers in the nation. With our exclusive, best-in-class Paradigm RKS™ cloud-based platform that automates recordkeeping and plan management functions, we’re able to deliver an easy-to-use experience and peace of mind with zero hidden fees. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with satellite offices from coast to coast. Ubiquity serves thousands of American small businesses and hundreds of thousands of savers. With over $3 billion in retirement assets, Ubiquity has clients in all 50 states, and we deliver a transparent, flat-fee1, customizable savings experience. Our tenured team are retirement experts and future-you champions!

Ubiquity is not a registered investment advisor and no portion of the material herein should be construed as legal or tax advice. Please consult with your financial planner, attorney, and/or tax advisor for advice.

1 Flat fees are charged by Decimal, Inc. for recordkeeping and administrative services. Third-party service providers may assess asset-based fees to customers. Plan Sponsors are advised to review all service agreements with providers (e.g., investment advisors, custodians, broker-dealers) to evaluate total plan costs.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, a global fintech investment rail and pioneer of fractional equities trading, is a visionary technology company that empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hands. We believe the future is fractional, transactional, and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth’s consultative support and cloud-based, modern technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth or on LinkedIn.