S&K Federal Services Awarded USAF Equipment Purchasing Contract

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Federal Services, LLC (SKFS) was selected as one of three awardees on a $72.8M contract to provide sourcing, acquisition, and delivery management of a broad range of support equipment for the Air Force, Navy, Army, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The program is known as the Third-Party Equipment Purchasing (3PEP) Acquisition Program. This multiple award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), contract is administered by the United States Air Force (USAF).

“The SKFS Team was selected for award on a best-value basis,” said Will Carroll, SKFS President. “This is an outstanding opportunity to provide a broad range of support equipment for the next 10 years. We will partner and develop relationships within the industry, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), and suppliers to deliver critical support to the U.S. Military and our foreign allies.”

SKFS is a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc., which for over 20 years has supported U.S. Military and foreign allies with essential parts and equipment support. SKFS specializes in multi-national supply chain management, third-party logistics, aircraft maintenance, warehousing, worldwide distribution, and technical advisory and assistance services.

The S&K Technologies, Inc. family of companies is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) with headquarters in St. Ignatius, Montana. The corporation has multiple subsidiaries at operational sites nationwide and in Saudi Arabia. Contract awards like this provide meaningful economic dividends for the CSKT shareholder, supporting education, employment, social programs, and other investments on the Reservation and surrounding communities.

Contract Number: FA8517-23-D-0004

Duration: 2 year(s) base, plus (4) 2 year(s) options

Contract Type: Firm Fixed Price (FFP), Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ)