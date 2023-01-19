PFU America, Inc. Awarded PEPPM Contracts to Offer Industry-Leading Document Scanners to Schools and Government Agencies Across California and Pennsylvania

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PFU America, Inc. today announced the company was awarded PEPPM contracts in Pennsylvania (contract number 533902-066) and California (contract number 535122-068). The PEPPM purchasing program is the nation’s most comprehensive source for schools and other public agencies to research and procure technology brands that meet their local standards, bypassing the RFB process. These new contracts will make it easy for schools and government agencies to purchase PFU’s industry-leading fi-series and ScanSnap document scanners at discounted pricing.

“We are thrilled to expand the usage of our scanner technology more broadly as we partner with PEPPM, which has been the cost-effective source for public sector bid-protected technology purchases in the U.S. for 40 years,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President & CEO, PFU America, Inc. “PEPPM removes much of the stress and delays related to procuring IT assets and enables our channel partners to streamline their purchase process with discounted government pricing. Schools and other government agencies can leverage pandemic funding through programs such as ESSR, GEER or HEER, cutting through the usual red tape to purchase what they need, and receiving and deploying document imaging devices more quickly.”

The document scanners in the fi- and ScanSnap series enable schools and state and local government agencies to digitize operations, making it easy for personnel to organize, store, and securely share important data. The scanners also allow users to make critical data easily accessible with any department or off-site facility. Both fi- and ScanSnap series scanners integrate with popular software applications to create modern and digitized systems that speed document access, allowing organizations to eliminate “data swamps” and reducing their reliance on paper to save time and streamline processes.

K-12 school operations administrators can leverage the scanners to simplify the management of student and employee HR records, accounts payable processes, and more. The scanners can capture and process student registration documents and transcripts to expedite the student registration process, while teachers can use ScanSnap’s support for Chromebooks to easily and securely transmit information directly to students.

For more information about how to purchase PFU’s industry leading fi-series and ScanSnap document scanners from the company’s PEPPM-authorized resellers, please visit https://scanners.us.fujitsu.com/peppm

About PFU Limited

PFU Limited (“PFU”), a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd., is a $1.3 billion global enterprise that designs, develops, manufactures, and globally markets computer hardware, peripheral products, enterprise software and systems. PFU is one of the world’s leading document scanner companies which offers a broad portfolio of document scanners for personal, desktop, workgroup and high-volume production environment. PFU has been engaged in the document imaging scanner business for more than 30 years. For more information, please see https://www.pfu.fujitsu.com/global/

