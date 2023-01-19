Stronghouse Solutions Partners with Marshall Building & Remodeling

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that Stronghouse Solutions (poweredbystronghouse.com), a premier provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior home services to residential customers across the U.S., has partnered with Marshall Building & Remodeling (www.marshallbr.com).

Led by Anne Dominguez and Andy Marshall, Marshall Building & Remodeling is a leading provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to residential customers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and the surrounding areas. The business is headquartered in East Providence, RI, where it has proudly served the local community since 1983.

Anne Dominguez, Vice President of Marshall Building & Remodeling, commented “We are extremely proud of the business our family has built over the last 40 years, and we believe that partnering with Stronghouse Solutions and O2 Investment Partners will allow us to better serve our loyal customers and accelerate the company’s growth.”

Andy Oakes, CEO of Stronghouse Solutions, commented “Marshall Building & Remodeling has established itself as a market leader in the Northeast, and we couldn’t be more excited for them to join the Stronghouse Solutions team.”

Mike Cotant of O2 Investment Partners commented, “Marshall Building & Remodeling’s legacy across New England is unparalleled. We believe they will make the perfect addition to the Stronghouse Solutions platform, as we endeavor to continue growing our group of market-leading brands across the country.”

About Stronghouse Solutions

Stronghouse Solutions is a provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior home services to residential customers across the United States. Stronghouse is headquartered in Burnsville, MN, with 15 offices across 6 states and the ability to service customers across the country. Additional information is available at poweredbystronghouse.com.

About Marshall Building & Remodeling

Marshall Building & Remodeling is a leading provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to residential customers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and the surrounding areas. Marshall is headquartered in East Providence, RI. Additional information is available at www.marshallbr.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.