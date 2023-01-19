Lucet Launches to Redefine Behavioral Health Access, Quality and Measurement Through Decades of Clinical Research, Technology and Person-Centric Care Management Expertise

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucet, the behavioral health optimization company for health plans, launched today and unveiled a new solution for payers to improve care access, quality and measurement for their members. Lucet brings together 20+ years of member-centric behavioral health experience from New Directions Behavioral Health, and 20+ years of clinical research and technology expertise from Tridiuum. By combining this expertise, Lucet is launching a new tech-enabled solution that addresses the most critical behavioral health challenges payers face ensuring their members receive quality care, quickly.

According to a 2022 report from Mental Health America, 20% of U.S. adults are experiencing mental illness. Even more children are struggling with mental illness with one in four youth globally experiencing clinically elevated depression symptoms, according to research in JAMA Network. For people facing mental illness, regardless of their age, accessing the care they need is a major challenge with wait times that can average more than three months for an initial visit. In fact, the Mental Health America report found that more than half of adults with mental illness do not receive treatment.

In contrast, Lucet enables payers to connect members with the right care in less than five days on average, and as little as one day from first contact. In addition, Lucet’s ability to more effectively measure outcomes has shown that members who receive care through its solution average a 40% improvement in their Behavioral Health Index (BHI) score. With mental health being an important component of overall health, plan members who receive care through Lucet have sustained annual savings of more than $1,000 in outpatient settings, and more than $3,000 in inpatient settings.

“While behavioral health may traditionally be viewed as a nominal cost-driver for health plans, its ability to improve or detract from a person’s overall health and cost of care cannot be overstated. With the challenges in care access and quality that health plans face today, many are missing an important opportunity to better serve their members and manage costs,” said Shana Hoffman, President and CEO at Lucet. “Effectively addressing mental health needs in today’s complex environment requires people and technology. You can’t just have one or the other, and we have decades of experience with both. What we’re launching today with Lucet is an innovative solution for this country’s most innovative payers.”

Introducing Navigate & Connect

Lucet’s tech-enabled solution, called Navigate & Connect, combines the industry’s largest team of care navigators with an advanced technology platform built upon 20+ years of clinical research. This provides a turn-key solution for payers to optimize behavioral health care and access for their members.

Lucet’s team of care navigators give health plans the ability to provide concierge-level service to members across the clinical acuity spectrum. By relying on Lucet’s proprietary technology platform, care navigators ensure that all members who need care are immediately assessed and quickly matched to the right care for their needs. This robust clinical screening process is driven by real time risk assessment and a proprietary claims-based algorithm that provides care navigators with additional insight to ensure members are always connected with the appropriate provider.

Lucet’s concierge-level service is delivered through hundreds of clinically-informed care navigators who specialize in behavioral health benefits management and clinical case management. The company also provides a 24-hour crisis support line for instances where immediate crisis intervention is required.

Through integration with provider systems including EHRs, practice management systems and other point solutions, care navigators can see providers’ availability and schedule appointments in real time. With proprietary analytics powering its dynamic provider network management capabilities, Lucet ensures that provider capacity matches member demand, through the lens of quality, access and outcomes. This unlocks existing capacity and the ability to add partners and resources to meet evolving needs. Through a single platform Lucet enables payers to assess members’ needs, match them with the right care, and schedule an appointment – all during the first interaction.

In addition, Lucet’s mission control dashboard provides real-time, granular insights into member demand, care quality and outcomes, and network supply and performance, giving health plans real time visibility into their behavioral health offerings and performance.

“With the deep expertise of its team and more than two decades of clinical research powering its solutions, the behavioral health insights that Lucet brings our business are unmatched,” said Chuck Divita, Executive Vice President, Commercial Markets, GuideWell and Florida Blue. “Lucet’s Navigate & Connect solution quickly drove material positive impact on our behavioral health offerings, and we expect that the value and support it delivers to our members will continue to expand over time.”

For more information about Lucet and to learn how its Navigate & Connect solution ensures quality and timely access for all members who need it, and can connect member demand with provider supply in real time, visit https://www.Lucethealth.com/for-health-plans.

About Lucet

Lucet’s unique combination of people and technology is proven to optimize access to behavioral health care providers and increase a health plan’s ability to connect members to quality care. With the industry’s largest network of care navigators and technology powered by more than 6 million assessments and more than 20 years of data, Lucet is the only solution proven to successfully identify and connect people across the entire acuity spectrum with the right care in less than 5 days on average, and often as little as 1 day. Lucet is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information, follow Lucet on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/lucethealth) or visit www.LucetHealth.com.