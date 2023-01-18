PGT Innovations and Corning Incorporated Collaborate to Develop Advanced Window Technologies

NORTH VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Corning Incorporated to produce next-generation glass technology beginning this year.

“PGT Innovations has a long-standing history and commitment to being an innovative industry leader,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “Collaborating with Corning in the North American fenestration industry only furthers that position. Additionally, the technology advancements born from this collaboration directly support PGT Innovations’ mission to continuously produce premium, high-quality products that enhance people’s lives. We expect that the new glass technologies we will be able to offer consumers will change our industry and provide significant impact on home hardening, energy savings, and user comfort.”

“Corning is vital to progress. We always look for ways to solve our customers’ – and the world’s – toughest challenges,” said Marty Curran, Corning’s Executive Vice President and Innovation Officer. “With this collaboration, we can extend Corning technology to the window industry and help produce more sustainable, energy-efficient products.”

The two products produced by the collaboration to date are PGT Innovations’ Thin Triple Insulated Glass Unit (Thin Triple IGU) and Diamond Glass, both featuring Corning® Architectural Technical Glass (ATG).

Thin Triple IGU uses two outer panes of traditional glass with an internal pane of ultra-thin Corning ATG. Thin Triple IGU aligns with new energy and efficiency values under the Inflation Reduction Act and Energy Star® Version 7 guidelines. Diamond Glass, a laminated ultra-lightweight glass, weighs up to 45% less and is three times more scratch resistant than traditional laminated glass. Diamond Glass technology, set to become the standard glass used within PGT Innovations’ WinDoor product portfolio, can be used for laminated or laminated insulated windows or doors.

With the launch of PGT Innovations’ Thin Triple IGU featuring ATG, the company will be the first manufacturer in the U.S. window and door market to offer such a product. Additionally, PGT Innovations will be the exclusive supplier of impact-resistant windows and doors featuring Diamond Glass for use in residential and mixed-use buildings in the U.S.

“This new technology is extremely exciting and is the result of the PGT Innovations and Corning teams working together to overcome many technical hurdles,” stated Bob Keller, Senior Vice President of Customer Strategy and Innovation for PGT Innovations. “In doing so, we have been able to reach very large sizes of glass that achieve the outstanding performance required to meet Miami-Dade testing standards, while also substantially reducing the weight of the finished products. This reduction in weight translates to less fuel consumption during transportation, an easier install process for dealers, and less effort for homeowners to operate their windows and doors.”

The initial products and technologies resulting from this collaboration will be displayed in the PGT Innovations booth, C2119, at the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place from January 31 to February 2.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.