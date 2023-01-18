Analog Devices CEO Vincent Roche Joins World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors, Vincent Roche, has become a member of the World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. Analog Devices is the first semiconductor company to join the Alliance, a global community of more than 120 CEOs and Senior Executives from large multinational organizations committed to accelerating the pace of climate change action across their value chains.

“Analog Devices’ core purpose is to work with our customers to create the technological breakthroughs that enrich lives and the world around us,” said Mr. Roche. “From electrification to energy management to industrial efficiency, a focus on combatting climate change is woven throughout our business and operations. Joining the Alliance is a natural reflection of our ambition and actions to advance sustainable solutions globally to enable and accelerate the net zero transition. We look forward to working with and alongside Alliance members across our industries.”

Founded in 2014 as a World Economic Forum initiative, the Alliance and its members seek to involve policy makers in their shared commitment to reducing emissions by more than 1 gigaton annually by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050. The Alliance publishes white papers and reports to guide leaders on carbon removal, as well as facilitates cross-industry collaboration and knowledge sharing.

“We are delighted to have Vince join us as a member of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders,” said Pim Valdre, World Economic Forum’s Head of Climate Ambition Initiatives. “Analog Devices’ commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner is just one example of its ESG excellence that can inspire others in the semiconductor industry to follow. We look forward to adding the experience and vision offered by Vince and the Analog Devices team.”

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.