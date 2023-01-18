Trium Cyber Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SAAS P&C Insurance Core Solution Suite for Underwriting, Billing and Claims Admin

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trium Cyber, a newly established Lloyd’s services company providing cyber insurance, risk management and claims adjudication services announced it has partnered with Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SAAS P&C insurance core solution suite for underwriting, billing and claims administration.

Origami has been working in collaboration with Trium Cyber’s team to develop the service company’s core platform. With a versatile solution set, experienced design and implementation team, and proven high-quality support services, Origami delivers tailored configurations and a multi-tenant platform that accommodates a variety of business models and facilitates streamlined underwriting, billing, policy and claims administration.

Backed by Pelican Ventures, Trium Cyber commenced operations earlier this month. Led by Josh Ladeau, CEO, and Jeff Bores, chief underwriting officer, Trium Cyber provides cyber insurance along with complementary risk management advisory services and real-time loss mitigation services to drive rapid claims decisions, favorable loss outcomes, and to support its growth.

“Given the strong market demand for our innovative cyber-risk solutions, we positioned Trium Cyber to hit the ground running with our launch this month,” said Ladeau. “Origami’s ability to respond quickly to our specific needs and fast-track the implementation of its core solution suite provides us a sound platform on which to operate.”

“We’re delighted that Trium Cyber selected our versatile, true SaaS insurance technology solution for its underwriting, billing and claims administration,” said Chris Bennett, president, Core Solutions at Origami Risk. “It’s been a pleasure working in close collaboration with their team to create a scalable solution that provides the tools and functionality that meets Trium’s needs now and well into the future as they expand their product set, build-out their distribution network and grow their client base.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Trium Cyber

Trium Cyber US Services Inc is a Lloyd’s-approved services company providing cyber, technology and ancillary errors and omissions insurance coverage for US-domiciled risks, backed by Trium Cyber Syndicate 1322. The services company commenced writing business on January 1st, and in addition to insurance, will offer clients access to complementary cyber risk management and real-time loss mitigation services.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.