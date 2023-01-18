Circle K invites all C-Store Coffee Skeptics to try a Free Cup on Jan. 25

A recent blind tasting of the brand’s in-store coffee left participating coffee lovers shocked when they learned they were drinking Circle K coffee. The brand is allowing everyone nationwide to try it for free on Jan. 25.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle K is setting out to bust perceptions on convenience store coffee in 2023. A recent blind tasting of the brand’s in-store coffee left participating coffee lovers shocked when they learned they were drinking Circle K coffee. Circle K is so confident that everyone will have the same experience, that they are offering free coffee nationwide* on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Circle K aims to convert convenience store coffee skeptics to Circle K coffee believers.

Circle K serves more than 120 million cups of coffee across the U.S. annually. And there is a reason the freshly ground coffee is so popular: Circle K recently invested in installing state-of-the-art bean-to-cup self-serve barista-quality coffee machines in its more than 7,000 U.S. stores – and is filling them with only 100% sustainably sourced premium coffee beans. However, despite its focus on delivering great-tasting, high-quality coffee, Circle K realizes people may still have negative preconceptions.

To highlight and challenge these misconceptions, Circle K recently conducted a social experiment that put the taste and quality of its coffee to the test without the bias of the “convenience store coffee” tag coloring guest perceptions. Taking inspiration from blind taste tests, Circle K created a trendy-looking “Kafe” branded coffee truck – the type typically associated with artisan, barista-style coffee vendors – and served up the same coffee available in its U.S. stores to unsuspecting passers-by. Coffee lovers were asked for their taste and quality impressions before the Circle K logo was revealed. The unveiling surprised and delighted, and there was a resounding vote of confidence from guests who unanimously loved the Circle K coffee.

Watch the social experiment play out here: Kafe from Circle K

“At Circle K we’re really proud of the coffee we offer our customers and believe it stacks up against the world’s best cups of coffee. So proud, in fact, that we’re giving it away for free for everyone to give it a try,” said David Hall, vice president of global food service at Circle K. “We imagine after trying our coffee, you will love it as much as we do.”

For coffee fans who crave convenience and value as much as their daily caffeine boost, the Circle K Sip & Save monthly beverage subscription is a must have. At only $5.99 per month, customers get one preferred beverage every day. For more information on Circle K’s coffee range, visit www.circlek.com, or @circlekstores on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*Circle K is offering one cup of free coffee, any size, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Limit one per customer. Only at participating locations. To redeem, customers can first personalize their cup of coffee via the self-serve coffee machines and then take their coffee to the register.

