Mod Op Makes First International Acquisition with Purchase of Toronto-Based Agency, Context Creative

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mod Op, a strategic marketing, design and communications agency with offices across the U.S. and an office in Latin America, announces its first international acquisition, Context Creative, a Toronto-based, full-service creative agency. Context Creative will become Mod Op’s second non-U.S.-based office alongside its office in Panama.

“The addition of Context Creative to our team brings us more than just an experienced group of professionals, it’s also our first acquisition of an agency outside of the U.S.,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO, Mod Op. “This is the logical next step for our agency and enables us to offer our clients the well-known benefits of cross-border business relationships. Context Creative’s well-rounded staff and expertise in the renewable energy and government sectors make it a perfect fit for Mod Op.”

For more than two decades, Context Creative has worked collaboratively with clients to solve branding and communications challenges across sectors most critical to society and the economy, including energy, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, education and financial. Beyond award-winning creative, the agency specializes in formulating results-driven strategies and applying design thinking to deliver highly effective B2B and B2C communications across all media channels and in multiple languages.

“When approached from the right context, every challenge becomes an opportunity, and it is through creative thinking, collaborative insights, purposeful design and robust communications experience that we answer our clients’ diverse needs,” said Lionel Gadoury, Founder and Principal, Director of Strategy and Creative Services, Context Creative. “With our integration into the Mod Op team, our clients will benefit from an even broader range of services and new areas of expertise, ensuring we can achieve client goals even quicker and more efficiently.”

The Context Creative office, located in downtown Toronto, will become Mod Op’s Canadian headquarters. As part of the transition, Lionel Gadoury and the agency’s Principal, Director of Client Services, Cate Jevons, will join the Mod Op team as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Creative, and Executive Vice President of Client Experience, respectively. The transaction was facilitated by Evalla Advisors.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland and now, Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for well-known brands like Nestle, ExxonMobil, Hudson Pacific Properties, Baha Mar, Turtle Wax and many others.

For more information about Mod Op, visit: www.modop.com.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a full-service marketing communications agency focused on using the right methods to help our clients capitalize on their opportunities. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include brand strategy, advertising, digital marketing and public relations. In addition, through the agency’s technology group, Mod Op offers web and app UX/UI, development and maintenance. With offices in New York, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Panama City, Panama, and Toronto, Canada. Mod Op pairs data and innovation with expertise to best serve clients around the world. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website.