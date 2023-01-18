Insight Enterprises and Granulate Enter into Strategic Collaboration

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granulate, an Intel Company and developer of autonomous, continuous workload optimization solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey. Through the collaboration, Granulate will make its solutions available to Insight’s customer base, broadening its reach within a market increasingly seeking tools for better compute workload management and cost reduction.

In order to meet growth goals, drive IT and technology performance, reduce costs, and meet increasingly ambitious sustainability goals, more organizations are adopting cloud native architectures, from cloud-first initiatives to intelligent edge. This surge in adoption has driven market demand for cloud optimization tools to fuel digital transformation, including among Insight’s customers. Granulate’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) compliments Insight’s portfolio of managed services helping customers optimize their infrastructure and improve operational efficiencies.

“Our collaboration with Insight is a growth opportunity enabled by our complimentary technologies,” said Granulate CEO, Asaf Ezra, “which will empower customers to optimize and accelerate their most critical workloads in the cloud, data center, and edge. Granulate’s solution offers a building block for cost efficient, ubiquitous computing, and Insight’s customer-first approach to delivering best-in-class performance will allow us to create efficiencies that enhance their customers’ experiences.”

Insight unites the capabilities of 6,000+ software, hardware, and cloud partners and publishers with its team’s extensive industry expertise under one roof to create best-in-class solutions that accelerate their customers’ transformation journey. By working with leading technology companies like Granulate, Insight can offer a single point of contact to access the latest solutions and an ecosystem of collaborative, highly skilled teams to outfit and manage IT environments.

“Intel is one of the most innovative technology companies in the world, and Insight is looking forward to deep collaboration, which enables our customers to use Granulate the first-of-its-kind real-time, autonomous software optimization to create efficiencies and to enhance customer experiences,” said Juan Orlandini, Chief Architect and Distinguished Engineer at Insight.

About Granulate

Granulate, an Intel company, is pioneering real-time continuous optimization of computing infrastructure for any environment. Granulate optimizes runtime resource management, resulting in improved performance metrics and reduced compute costs for a range of use cases, including big data workloads. Its AI-driven solution is fully autonomous, optimizing workloads without requiring code changes to save time and resources for engineering and DevOps teams. As a result, Granulate empowers businesses to reduce infrastructure expenses by up to 63% and attain a 5X increase in throughput.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com.