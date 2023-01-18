Signifyd and commercetools partner in first-ever dynamic exemption management offering

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, commerce protection provider Signifyd launched the first plug-in with built-in dynamic exemption for SCA management alongside commercetools, the pioneer and leader in composable commerce. The Signifyd Commerce Protection Platform is now available on the commercetools Integration Marketplace enabling merchants globally to authorise more transactions without fear of financial loss.

The plug-in, built on the principles of MACH (microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native and headless), allows merchants to increase conversions, protect against chargebacks, improve overall customer experience and enhance operational efficiencies.

commercetools enlisted Signifyd to support its global merchant base through providing powerful fraud protection solutions and dynamic exemption management. On average, Signifyd has helped merchants approve 5% to 9% more orders. The company’s 100% financial guarantee against fraud and abuse also gives merchants the confidence to automate payments at scale, and grow fearlessly in existing and new markets.

“We’re excited to be the first chargeback guarantee provider available in commercetools’ Integration Marketplace. Merchants often lose out on revenue and customer loyalty by being overly cautious when it comes to order authorisation and approval,” said Sam Dines, Signifyd head of financial institutions and EMEA partnerships. “Our partnership will bring a 100% financial guarantee to commercetools’ merchants and incorporate headless, composable architecture into the Signifyd ecosystem.

commercetools customers can use cloud provider services, such as sever-less functions, to host Signifyd’s commercetools connector. The integration provides protection throughout the purchasing process — beginning with pre-authorisation protection, which declines fraudulent orders at checkout and only sends Signifyd-approved orders to the payment gateway for authorisation. This means merchants send cleaner traffic to payment providers, saving authorisation fees on bad orders and ultimately improving authorisation rates, which leads to higher conversions.

Signifyd also screens an order once a payment is authorised, allowing merchants to fulfill orders approved by Signifyd, while reviewing or stopping orders declined by Signifyd. Finally, and critically, Signifyd performs Transaction Risk Analysis (TRA) and identifies if an order qualifies for SCA exemption, reducing unnecessary friction at checkout and improving the conversion rate.

By eliminating fraud and abuse throughout the buying journey, Signifyd allows merchants to protect revenue, trust their customers, and grow fearlessly.

Karlis Zemitis, global ISV partnerships manager at commercetools said: "We’re thrilled to have Signifyd in our commercetools partner ecosystem. This partnership allows our customers to benefit from critically important fraud prevention solutions and further enhance the ecommerce experience delivered to our clients."

commercetools Composable Commerce provides much needed flexibility to merchants when designing and controlling customer experience, while Signifyd helps maximise conversion and revenue through innovative fraud prevention.

Signifyd joins commercetools’ marketplace, which serves marque brands including John Lewis, Burberry, Primark, Ulta Beauty and Sephora.

About commercetools

The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world’s most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools to provide powerful, flexible, scalable solutions that support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue and future-proof their eCommerce business. Based in Munich, Germany, with offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximise conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and consumer abuse risk for retailers. Its solutions provide the transparency and control that brands need to succeed in the rapidly changing world of commerce. Signifyd, which is the leading provider of payment security and fraud prevention for the Top 1000 Retailers for 2023, is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, São Paulo, Belfast and London.