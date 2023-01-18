Onfido Partners With Access Group and Amiqus to Provide Identity Verification for Screening Checks, Awarded Trust Framework High Confidence Certification

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onfido, the global automated identity verification provider, announced it has achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework). The certification serves use cases where a higher confidence level in digital identity verification is required.

The trust framework is part of the UK government’s wider plan to make it easier and more secure for people to prove their identity online. It provides a set of rules for organisations to adhere to in order to provide secure and trustworthy digital identity. The Home Office now recommends companies use identity service providers (IDSPs) that meet the trust framework standards for Right to Work, Right to Rent and Disclosure and Barring Service’s (DBS) screening checks.

“The certification from the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework gives organisations across multiple sectors assurance that verified providers, such as Onfido, can care for their use cases, particularly where a high level of assurance is required,” said Nick Mothershaw, Chief Strategist at the Open Identity Exchange. “I congratulate Onfido on this achievement and look forward to further progress on digital identity initiatives in the UK this year.”

Identity Verification for Right to Work checks

Following the high confidence certification, Onfido also announced partnerships with The Access Group, a leading provider of business management software, and Amiqus, a leading FinTech provider and parent company to Legal Bricks. The organisations required a global provider to automate identity verification seamlessly and securely. Onfido will support their candidate screening process, Right to Work, and DBS checks according to Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework with its Real Identity Platform.

“With Onfido Studio, Access Group is creating a superior user journey, modifying the way candidates can prove their identity digitally,” said Colin Whipp, Recruitment Sales Director at The Access Group. “We went to full production in just four weeks, providing over 3,000 identity verification checks for Right to Work screenings in the two weeks that followed, with the agility of Studio to scale our operation.”

Powered by market-leading technology, Onfido’s AI and biometric solution enables organisations to verify identities online, helping them to achieve Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance at scale and with the assurance of working with an accredited IDSP.

"Public sector organisations and regulated businesses are adapting to deliver digitally enabled service models. User and employee expectations of a simple online process are a significant driver towards this new way of working," said Callum Murray, CEO at Amiqus. “We're pleased to be part of this new approach, powering background checks and screening thanks to our partnership with Onfido. By providing the highest levels of identity proofing, applicants are able to prove their status and manage onboarding processes wherever they are and at a time to suit them. The days of photocopying and in-person manual review are now in the past."

“Businesses needing to verify user’s identity digitally for Right to Work, Right to Rent status, DBS, or access regulated products or services, can streamline this process with digital identity verification that can also improve accuracy and reduce fraud,” said Matt Peake, Global Director of Public Policy at Onfido. “The high confidence certification from the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework gives our customers continued assurances that we are meeting best-in-class standards, now and into the future.”

About Onfido

Onfido makes digital identity simple. The company makes it easy for people to access services by digitally verifying them using its Real Identity Platform. The platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods to individual user and market needs in a no-code, orchestration layer – combining the right mix of document and biometric verifications, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals to meet their risk, friction and regulatory requirements. Partnering with over 900 businesses globally, Onfido helps millions of people access services every day – from billion-dollar institutions to hyper growth start-ups.

www.onfido.com

www.linkedin.com/company/onfido/

www.twitter.com/onfido