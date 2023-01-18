UserTesting Launches New Workspace Experiences for Faster Access to Critical Insights Across Teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, a leader in video-based human insight, today announced product updates to the UserTestingⓇ Human Insight Platform that provides individual users with easier access to high-value content through workspaces that curate tests, drafts, and highlight reels into scannable, personalized views that are tailored to recent engagement. In addition, UserTesting released its new screener guidance feature that takes the guesswork out of understanding screener criteria pass rates with notifications that help users find the right contributors and collect the feedback they need quickly. These new updates are designed to enhance productivity and collaboration across teams within an organization.

Additionally, UserTesting has introduced machine learning-powered enhancements to its transcription and sentiment analysis features. These latest updates expand the ability to access valuable human insights more quickly, accurately, and securely–further enabling companies to be able to better interpret and understand how their target audiences feel and why. Having access to these actionable insights helps organizations make smarter business decisions with greater confidence. Also, UserTesting continues to maintain security and compliance standards through achieving nationally and internationally recognized certifications, including SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, ISO 27001 compliance, and ISO 27701 compliance.

Highlights in this product release include:

New Workspace Experience Streamlines Workflows and Insight Sharing Across Teams

A number of key workspace updates have been created to enhance the efficiency and performance of users. Curated workspace pages facilitate quick content discovery by providing individual users with better visibility and access to high-value, rich content through an updated view of tests, drafts, and highlight reels within a scalable and tailored experience. With these updates, users get a quick view and status of the most recent content in their workspace page, the ability to get back quickly to the most recent tests being worked on, and have newly generated highlight reels pushed to a specific workspace page. As companies scale human insights to more people across the organization, this new workspace experience helps users get to the critical customer moments and key learnings faster.

UserTesting has created hidden workspaces to give organizations and agencies greater permission controls, with the ability to provision workspaces by teams who require different levels of access. The hidden workspaces make onboarding teams and clients simple, while ensuring the right level of access and visibility is assigned to the right people. Additionally, organizations that manage sensitive information, such as in the healthcare or financial industries, can use hidden workspaces to limit access to only approved workspace members. These hidden workspaces provide easy collaboration, while controlling which users can access specific workspaces, creating communal environments where users with similar goals can easily share work.

Screener Guidance to Find the Right Audience, Faster

Now users can see which screener questions are slowing test fulfillment with the latest screener guidance feature. This takes the guesswork out of understanding screener criteria pass rates with notifications that help users find the right contributors and collect feedback quickly.

Improved Accuracy with Machine Learning

UserTesting continues to invest in machine learning capabilities to improve the accuracy of testing data. Machine learning algorithms efficiently analyze transcript content and detect relevant transcript data to sift out non-relevant transcript data. These capabilities also improve sentiment analysis and the application of smart tags to reduce the effort needed for researchers to analyze data. More accurate transcriptions and sentiment analysis means organizations can get the information they require more quickly to make business decisions that deliver better results with customers.

Gain Fast Feedback with Mobile Card Sorting

UserTesting contributors can now complete card sorting tasks via a mobile device with video capture, allowing researchers to conduct card sorts and collect results more quickly, capture more representative feedback, and ultimately make more informed information architecture decisions. With mobile card sorting, researchers can set up different types of card sorting tasks–closed, open, hybrid–directly in the UserTesting platform and capture feedback from mobile-first and mobile-only contributors. Including mobile contributors helps reduce bias and ensure more perspectives are included in card sorting research.

SOC/ISO Certifications 2022

UserTesting continues to maintain compliance and certification of national and international standards on security and privacy. In 2022, UserTesting achieved certification as compliant with the following security and privacy standards: SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Service Organization Control audits by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants; ISO 27001 compliance, the international standard for managing information security; and ISO 27701 compliance, an international standard for privacy. UserTesting treats security and privacy with the utmost importance and is transparent in its business practices. As a result, UserTesting follows leading best practices for security and privacy to give customers peace of mind.

“As the business world faces continued uncertainties, business agility is critical. Having access to direct customer feedback enables organizations to remain agile,” said Michelle Engle, Chief Product Officer at UserTesting. “Customer insights give them a competitive advantage, and the nimbleness to adapt to the ever-evolving business landscape. UserTesting is focused on ensuring companies succeed in business by having access to the forward-looking insights they need to build the best products and experiences for their customers today, and tomorrow.”

About UserTesting

UserTesting has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.