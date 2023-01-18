Spurs Sports & Entertainment Announces Victory Capital as the Naming Rights Partner for the New Spurs Performance Center

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital”) today announced a multi-year naming rights partnership with Victory Capital Management Inc. for the team’s new performance center being constructed at The Rock at La Cantera. Victory Capital has been named the official investment partner of the San Antonio Spurs and the Performance Center. Victory Capital, a global investment management firm with $153.0 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, relocated its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2019. The new “Victory Capital Performance Center” is scheduled to open late summer of 2023 and when completed, will feature a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs.

“Our 50-year legacy is interwoven with San Antonio’s rich history and through this partnership with Victory Capital, we are excited to continue investing in the future of the Spurs and the city of San Antonio,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer for SS&E. “Victory Capital is a leader among the next generation of companies that are choosing to move their businesses to San Antonio. Through our shared values and desire to invest in important life skills, such as financial wellness, we are striving to have a transformative impact on the communities we serve for generations to come.”

Victory Capital provides a broad array of investment products to individual investors, intermediaries, retirement plans and global institutions. It is ranked 55th on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to appear on the list for the second straight year. Victory Capital is ranked fourth on the list among companies in Texas and the only company in San Antonio to earn the recognition.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with an elite organization with a winning track record and a commitment to giving back to the San Antonio community,” said David Brown, Victory Capital Chairman and CEO. “The Spurs organization is well known for its performance-driven and team-oriented culture, which are values that we share. We are proud to join the Spurs family and put our name on a cutting-edge facility that exemplifies innovation and highlights the future of this vibrant city.”

Victory Capital Performance Center

The new 134,000 square foot Victory Capital Performance Center will be home to basketball operations for the San Antonio Spurs and feature some of today’s most advanced innovations in sports technology and performance. Equipped with a motion capture shooting lab, environmental training room, hydrotherapy pools, sensory deprivation tank, team dining room and performance kitchen, the Performance Center will stand in a class of its own among professional training facilities. The Performance Center will also feature a tour path for fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a Spurs player.

The innovation will extend beyond player performance – Victory Capital Performance Center is set to be the first mass timber constructed training facility in professional sports and one of the largest mass timber construction builds in Texas. SS&E is committed to sustainable development for the project. In addition to mass timber construction, the Performance Center will incorporate solar energy, along with specific building elements that will reuse and reduce water usage.

Spurs x Victory Capital Partnership Details

The Victory Capital logo will be prominently featured atop the new Victory Capital Performance Center and will be incorporated into other areas throughout the facility, including the practice courts. Off the court, Victory Capital and the San Antonio Spurs will collaborate on programs to promote financial wellness in the San Antonio community.

The Victory Capital brand is being prominently featured in in-arena signage and on-court promotions taking place during San Antonio Spurs home games. To learn more, fans can visit www.spurs.com/victorycapital.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $153.0 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

