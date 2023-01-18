Point32Health and Included Health Deliver Access to Comprehensive LGBTQ+ Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Included Health, the first company to fully integrate navigation and virtual care, and Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, both Point32Health companies, are collaborating to help commercial members* gain access to Included Health’s LGBTQ+ Health services.

“Our work with Included Health reaffirms our commitment to supporting the care needs of our health plan members within the LGBTQ+ community,” said Peter Bell, Director of Commercial Strategy & Innovation at Point32Health. “We are excited to collaborate with the leading innovators in LGBTQ+ care navigation and access to offer best-in-class services in a way that is fully supportive of and attuned to our members' unique preferences and care navigation needs.”

LGBTQ+ Health guides and advocates for individuals and families throughout their entire healthcare experience, providing personalized health benefit support and navigation. Health plan members gain access to a dedicated team, which is led by LGBTQ+ care coordinators, that can connect them to high-quality, in-network affirming care as well as other benefits that extend beyond the traditional healthcare ecosystem, such as relevant social support groups.

“Research has shown that 40 percent of LGBTQ+ individuals have been discriminated against in a healthcare setting, a crippling reality that too often results in care postponement or avoidance,” said Colin Quinn, president of Communities at Included Health. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an innovative health plan who shares our commitment to whole-person care for everyone. Together, we can engage and build trust with a community that faces barriers to great, personalized healthcare. Whether you are seeking an affirming provider, or you have questions regarding your medications, our highly specialized team gives anyone enrolled in the plan a single point of entry for all healthcare needs. We are here to ensure that all of our members feel safe, understood, and supported.”

Effective as of January 1, 2023, fully-insured (commercial) members of Tufts Health Plan, are able to use Included Health’s LGBTQ+ Health services to gain additional support tailored to their specific needs. Members of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care’s (commercial) fully-insured health plans will gain access to these services later in 2023.

Included Health Communities is the leading dedicated care concierge and healthcare navigation platform for underserved populations, including the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to offering LGBTQ+ Health, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care also provides its commercial health plan members with access to Doctor On Demand by Included Health for Everyday & Urgent Care and Virtual Primary Care. To learn more about how Included Health partners with health plans, visit https://includedhealth.com/health-plans/.

*Excludes Tufts Health Direct members.

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We’re on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We are the only complete, connected healthcare delivery platform designed to support the unique care experience of each person. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It’s all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com.